Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have requested a legal name change for their son, as they “regret the initial” choice they made last year.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the parents are requesting that the one-year-old’s name be legally changed from Wolfe Jacques Webster to Aire Webster.

In March 2022, Kylie shared with fans on Instagram that the pair would no longer be calling their infant son Wolf, the name she originally announced after his birth a month prior.

Documents note that they “regret the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster.”

