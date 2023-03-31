Priyanka Chopra beats Kylie Jenner to claim the second-biggest celebrity beauty brand

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Priyanka Chopra’s Anomaly has become the second biggest celebrity beauty brand in the world after Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.

According to a report by UK-based beauty comparison platform Cosmetify, the 40-year-old actor’s haircare brand’s revenue was £429m.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty made £477.

The third spot was bagged by Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics with £301m followed by Ariana Grande’s R.E.M Beauty with £70m.

The list also consisted of Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty and Halsey’s About-face among others.

“There are many ways to measure the success of a brand, but revenue is arguably the most important,” Cosmetify said in a statement. “Because of this, we have put together a list of the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands based on their most recent annual revenue.”

Chopra launched Anomaly haircare in the US in February 2021.

The brand hit the Indian market in December 2022.

“I’ve just recently taken to the business side of both, the beauty and the entertainment industry,” Chopra told Vogue India in a 2022 Interview. “That really made me bifurcate the difference between sitting in the stylist’s chair and using a bunch of products, to actually having a say in the products going into my hair.”

Speaking of her brand, Chopra added: “For me, it was all about democratising beauty.”

Earlier this week, Chopra revealed the main reason she left Bollywood.

During an appearance on Dax Shepherd’s podcast Armchair Expert, the Citadel star said: “I was being pushed into a corner in the [Bollywood] industry.

“I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”