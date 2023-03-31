Dior transforms Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India into fashion runway

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dior transformed Mumbai’s Gateway of India monument into a runway laden with beauty, and craftsmanship on Thursday (30 March).

Flanked by the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, the spectacular decor turned the heritage site in India’s entertainment and business capital into a blend of colour and style as the models lined up to showcase the Paris fashion house’s 2023 pre-fall collection.

The runway, lined with traditional Indian floral designs, reverberated with fusion beats from live musicians as Indian artistry and craftsmanship took centre stage in creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collection.

The lineup featured silk dresses, evening coats, and sari-inspired skirts that referenced traditional Indian silhouettes.

The show opened with an array of neutrals, subtly transitioning to forest green before giving way to a blaze of bright colours and patterns.

“I personally wanted to celebrate and showcase the incredible knowledge India offers to the international world of fashion in the field of embroidery, the mastery of the artisans who continue to work on this craft, and the commitment of Chanakya’s founders to preserving India’s history and culture, portrayed by each embroidery technique,” Chiuri said in an Instagram post.

Dior has had a long association with India through the Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya, which works with artisans and underprivileged women.

The star-studded show was attended by Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, model Karlie Kloss, and Freida Pinto. Indian actor Rekha, cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Miss Bridgerton stars Charithra Chandran and Simone Ashley were also in attendance.

The show brought the spotlight back on India’s luxury fashion market where major Western fashion brands like Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and Valentino have presented their collections in the past.

Last month, Dior channelled rebellious women at Paris Fashion Week.

Three women – the house founder’s sister Catherine Dior, a French resistance hero, as well as French singers Edith Piaf and Juliette Greco, each described as “rebellious, at once strong and fragile” – were muses in this collection.

It channelled the 1950s, Christian Dior’s heyday.

Additional reporting from agencies.