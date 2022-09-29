Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘The Rolling Stones do it, so why not?’: Balamory cast call for 20-year reunion episode

BBC children’s TV show is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year

Megan Graye
Thursday 29 September 2022 10:04
Comments
PC Plum and Miss Hoolie from Balamory appear on This Morning after 20 years

The cast of Balamory want to bring back the kids’ show for a reunion episode 20 years after it was first broadcast.

Set in Tobermory in Scotland, Balamory aired on CBeebies between 2002 and 2005. It included characters who each wore bright colours corresponding with the house they lived in.

Now, Julie Wilson Nimmo, who played Miss Hoolie, and Juliet Cadzow, who played Edie McCredie, have spoken about their hopes for a show reunion.

“It’s weird when you think about it, because different bands get back together, and I was saying the other day, we were kind of like a band, our gang could get back together,” Nimmo told BBC Radio WM.

“You see The Rolling Stones doing it, so you think, why not?” she continued, before asking Cadzow: “I’d be up for it. Would you Juliet?”

Recommended

“Definitely, absolutely, I could slide down that pole again, no bother!” said Cadzow, referencing the famous fireman’s pole inside Edie McCredie’s home.

The pair described their experience filming Balamory as “such a lovely time for us all”

“It was very magical and I was so proud to have been a part of something so special,” Cadzow said.

The pair have remained friends, with Nimmo explaining: “We all bonded really quickly, because we were away from our families, and spent many nights spending our wages in The Mish Nish in Tobermory!”

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, many of the show’s cast joined in sharing their special and fun memories of Balamory.

Speaking to ITV’s This Morning, PC Plum actor Andrew Agnew explained why he thought the show was so successful.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“We as characters always got there slightly after the kids, the idea was that the kids would work out what was happening before we did,” he said.

Recommended

Alongside Nimmo and Cadzow, the cast consisted of Kim Tserkezie (Penny Pocket), Rodd Christensen (Spencer The Painter), Miles Jupp (Archie The Inventor) and the late Scottish actor Mary Riggans who played Susie Sweet.

Episodes of Balamory have been made available on BBC iPlayer to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in