The cast of Balamory want to bring back the kids’ show for a reunion episode 20 years after it was first broadcast.

Set in Tobermory in Scotland, Balamory aired on CBeebies between 2002 and 2005. It included characters who each wore bright colours corresponding with the house they lived in.

Now, Julie Wilson Nimmo, who played Miss Hoolie, and Juliet Cadzow, who played Edie McCredie, have spoken about their hopes for a show reunion.

“It’s weird when you think about it, because different bands get back together, and I was saying the other day, we were kind of like a band, our gang could get back together,” Nimmo told BBC Radio WM.

“You see The Rolling Stones doing it, so you think, why not?” she continued, before asking Cadzow: “I’d be up for it. Would you Juliet?”

“Definitely, absolutely, I could slide down that pole again, no bother!” said Cadzow, referencing the famous fireman’s pole inside Edie McCredie’s home.

The pair described their experience filming Balamory as “such a lovely time for us all”

“It was very magical and I was so proud to have been a part of something so special,” Cadzow said.

The pair have remained friends, with Nimmo explaining: “We all bonded really quickly, because we were away from our families, and spent many nights spending our wages in The Mish Nish in Tobermory!”

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, many of the show’s cast joined in sharing their special and fun memories of Balamory.

Speaking to ITV’s This Morning, PC Plum actor Andrew Agnew explained why he thought the show was so successful.

“We as characters always got there slightly after the kids, the idea was that the kids would work out what was happening before we did,” he said.

Alongside Nimmo and Cadzow, the cast consisted of Kim Tserkezie (Penny Pocket), Rodd Christensen (Spencer The Painter), Miles Jupp (Archie The Inventor) and the late Scottish actor Mary Riggans who played Susie Sweet.

Episodes of Balamory have been made available on BBC iPlayer to celebrate its 20th anniversary.