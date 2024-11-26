Bob Geldof says he’ll ‘chat’ to Ed Sheeran as listeners call Band Aid 40 song ‘awful’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The new version of “Do They Know It’s Christmas Time?” by Band Aid has been branded “horrific” as controversy surrounds the re-release of the song for its 40th anniversary.

Band Aid 40 features recordings of the three previous iterations of the song from 1984, 2004 and 2014, which featured vocals from the various stars of those respective eras.

Ed Sheeran has shared a statement telling fans that he had not been asked to have his vocals featured on a new mix of the song, originally released in 1984, and would have declined if he had been, as his “understanding of the narrative” associated with its charity efforts had changed.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the song’s co-creator Bob Geldof, 73, defended the it’s legacy of fundraising to support those in need.

“This little pop song has kept millions of people alive,” he said, listing the work the charity does including education and healthcare. “Why would Band Aid scrap feeding thousands of children dependent on us for a meal? Why not keep doing that? Because of an abstract wealthy-world argument, regardless of its legitimacy?”

Geldof has now said that he’s reached out to Sheeran to have a discussion with him about the grievances the star has aired. Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show, the Irish musician was asked if he found Sheeran’s comments “irksome”.

Geldof insisted: “No, genuinely not. The necessary part of this is that opinions have changed over the years. Sentiment changes, sensibility changes, opinion changes over 40 years – and that’s correct, you can’t stay static.

“You’ve got to find different ways of combating these issues and different ways of talking about them and what we’re celebrating here is – none of these arguments would get any oxygen if Band Aid didn’t come out.”

open image in gallery Chris Martin, Emeli Sande, Bob Geldof, Angelique Kidjo and Bono during the recording of Band Aid 2014 ( Brian Aris / Band Aid )

Pivoting to Sheeran, he said: “Ed says, ‘This is what I feel now’. I’ve put in the call – he’s a really lovely man, he’s an intelligent guy, he’s a major artist and we’ll have a chat and either agree or disagree but we talk about it.

“The debate must be made and it means we can argue our point of view even more strongly – so that’s where I’m at with this.”

However, aside from the uproar surrounding the new song, which was released on 25 November, those who have listened to it can’t help but think that song isn’t very good.

“Wow! #BandAid40 song is terrible. Sounds patched together with sellotape. I thought the rap part in a previous version was bad but this is s****,” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

A second person joked: “The new Band Aid is the worst thing I’ve ever heard and that includes the death rattle.”

Meanwhile, a third person added: “I’m sorry, but that new Band Aid 40 single is horrific. Not keen on hearing it in November either TBH.”

Another listener noted: “Oh dear. Just heard the #BandAid40 song and it is awful. Why did they mess around with it? The original song was a great tune made in awful circumstances for the best possible reason. Why not just leave it alone?”

Elsewhere, a fifth individual said: “Not only is Band Aid 2024 the WORST thing I think I’ve heard all year BUT THEY TOOK TONY HADLEY OUT?!?!”

open image in gallery Sir Bob Geldof along with other artists recording the first ever Band Aid single ( Brian Aris/Band Aid/PA Wire )

Contributors to the new version of the song include Robbie Williams, Sheeran, Guy Garvey, One Direction, Simon Le Bon, Boy George, Sting, Chris Martin, Seal and the late George Michael and Sinead O’Connor.

The backing band, compiled from the original and 2004 versions, features Paul McCartney and Duran Duran’s John Taylor on bass, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke on piano, Phil Collins on drums, and The Darkness’s Justin and Dan Hawkins on guitar.

Proceeds of the new single will go towards the Band Aid Charitable Trust, which supports health and anti-poverty initiatives across Africa.