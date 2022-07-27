Barack Obama shares his 2022 summer playlist – from Wet Leg to Beyoncé

Barack Obama has revealed his 2022 summer playlist, continuing his six-year tradition of sharing the songs he’s had on repeat all season.

The former US president has made annual lists of his favourite songs since his time in office ended in 2016.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies – it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” Obama wrote on Tuesday (26 July) on Instagram, adding: “Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”

Obama’s two-post-long list comprises a mix of old and new songs across genres – from the lead single “Break My Soul” on Beyoncé ‘s forthcoming studio album Renaissance to “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince and The Revolution on the former’s 1984 album Purple Rain.

His summer songs’selection includes “Angelica” by British indie rock duo Wet Leg from their eponymously titled, self-produced 2022 album, “Die Hard” from Kendrick Lamar’s latest Mr Morale & the Big Steppers, “Magic” by Vince Staples and Mustard, and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” from Harry Styles’ newest studio album Harry’s House.

He also incuded classic songs such as Aretha Franklin’s “Save Me”, “Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Sprinsteen (with whom the former president co-hosted the 2021 podcast Renegades: Born in the USA), Dave Brubeck’s “Take Five”, and “Do I Move You? (Version II)” by queen of the blues Nina Simone.

Then, there were a few pop curveballs, including Drake and Rihanna’s collaborative 2016 hit “Too Good” and Sampa The Great’s “Energy” with “punk poet” Nadeem dis-Gabisi, which was released in 2018.

Obama also shared his summer reading recommendations, which you can find here.