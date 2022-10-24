Barbra Streisand says people still can’t say her name correctly

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barbra Streisand has said that people still don’t pronounce her name correctly.

Despite global success, the singer claims that her surname is often said incorrectly, with people pronouncing it with a “z” instead of an “s”.

The correct way is to say Strei-sand, not Strei-zand.

The 80-year-old singer was speaking to The Guardian when she said that she still had to correct people.

“It’s the funniest thing to me that people still can’t seem to get my name right,” she said. “Even today, I had to correct my new assistant,” she added.

Streisand can be heard correcting David Kapralik from Columbia Records at the start of her forthcoming release, Barbara Streisand at the Bon Soir.

The album was originally planned to be Streisand’s debut album under Columbia; it was a full live recording from the Bon Soir club that the singer first performed in.

However, the record was never released after Streisand didn’t like the quality of the recordings, with the label opting for a studio version instead.

Now, exactly 60 years later, with the help of engineer Joachim van der Saag, the Bon Soir recordings will be released. Although the instrumentation has been worked on, Streisand’s voice apparently remains the same.

“What you hear is exactly what she sang," co-producer Jay Landers told The Guardian.

Barbra Streisand at the Bon Soir will be available from 4 November 2022.