Arctic Monkeys get their own Later with Jools Holland episode
‘I’m a big fan of that show and I have been for a long time,’ frontman Alex Turner said
Arctic Monkeys have been given their own special episode on Later with Jools Holland.
It’s the first time the show has been devoted entirely to one band in 15 years. Past special episodes have included bands such as Oasis, Radiohead and Metallica.
The Sheffield band released their latest album The Car on Friday (21 October), which The Independent gave four stars. They have also announced a stadium tour that will take place throughout 2023.
"I enjoyed it a great deal,” frontman Alex Turner told the BBC a few days after the recording.
"I’m a big fan of that show and I have been for a long time, even before we put the band together,” he added.
In the episode, which will air on Saturday 5 November, the band reportedly took their time to make sure they got the performances just right, recording for almost two hours.
"Gotta make this one count," said Turner of the show.
The show will feature performances from the latest album, including their second single, “Body Paint”.
In particular Turner said that he enjoyed going through the archive of past performances on the show in aid of choosing one that had inspired him.
"I kind of lost myself in the archive back there for a minute,” he said.
"I found myself gravitating to performances from 2002 and going, ‘Oh God, yeah, I remember seeing that and getting excited about it,” he added.
Arctic Monkeys at Later…with Jools Holland is available to watch on Saturday 5 November on BBC Two.
