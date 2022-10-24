Jump to content

Cardi B says she’s ‘talked’ to Madonna after hitting back at ‘Sex’ claim

Artists say they’ve now spoken with each other and appear to have resolved their issues

Megan Graye
Monday 24 October 2022 08:41
Comments
Cardi B's Carpool Karaoke teaser

Cardi B has taken offence to Madonna’s claims that she paved the way for artists like the rapper and Miley Cyrus.

The singer initially made the claims on Instagram on Saturday (22 October) in reference to her 1992 book, Sex.

Sex received wide criticism at the time for its controversial content which included photos of the star naked. “In addition to photos of me naked, there were photos of men kissing men, woman kissing woman and me kissing everyone,” Madonna wrote.

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil,” Madonna wrote of the reaction from the media at the time.

“Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass, and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.”

She concluded: “You’re welcome b****es,” adding a clown emoji.

However, the post left Cardi – who’s previously cited Madonna as a huge inspiration – unimpressed. On Sunday (23 October) morning, the rapper tweeted in direct response to Madonna’s claims.

“I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” Cardi wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

“These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself,” she added.

The 30-year-old also shared an article written after she met Madonna, in which she called the star her “idol”. In the article, Cardi also refers to Madonna as a b****, saying: “The best part about it is she was everything I thought she would be a liberal kick ass feminist b*tch.”

Responding to Madonna’s fans, Cardi tweeted: “I know exactly what she said and I understand but it’s about THE TONE… Calling me b****es and putting clown emojis ? The f***,” she wrote.

However, Cardi’s original tweets have now been deleted and all the issues seem to have been resolved after Cardi said she’d spoken to Madonna.

“I talked to Madonna… It was beautiful… Have a great day and drive safely yallll [sic],” she wrote on Twitter on Sunday (23 October).

Madonna also tweeted shortly after to echo the rapper’s sentiment: “I love you @iamcardib !! Always have and always will.”

