Maisie Williams makes candid admission about the quality of Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams has made a candid admission about the quality of Game of Thrones.

The series was widely acclaimed in its early seasons, but divided fans with the final six episodes, which aired in 2019.

Since the ending, several stars of the show have defended how David Benioff and DB Weiss wrapped the story up despite complaints that they rushed Daenerys Targaryen’s storyline too much.

After the finale aired, a petition calling on HBO to remake the final season was launched by one disgruntled person, and over a million people signed it.

Williams, who played Arya Stark, has revealed that she recently rewatched the entire series during a chat about the series with her brother, Talfuin, on his Twitch channel.

"You know, I rewatched it all recently," she said, adding: “Erm, it was... It definitely fell off at the end.”

Giggling, she continued: “But it started really strong. I was heartbroken when Ned died, and I knew it was coming. For the first time, I could really feel the story.”

Others to have criticised the final season include series director Neil Marshall and Conleth Hill, who played Lord Varys.

Hill opened up about being “inconsolable” after learning his character’s fate, and suggested that Varys had been done a disservice in the final seasons.

“That’s been my feeling the last couple seasons, that my character became more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more,” he said, adding: “It was kind of frustrating. As a whole it’s been overwhelmingly positive and brilliant but I suppose the last couple seasons weren’t my favourite. It just felt like after season six, I kind of dropped off the edge.”

Maisie Williams has made a candid ‘Game of Thrones’ admission (Helen Sloan / HBO)

Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister, also admitted to initially having“mixed” feelings when she first heard how her character’s story would end.

Meanwhile, Tyrion Lannister actor Peter Dinklage defended Benioff and Weiss, stating: “I know a lot of people were supposedly surprised by the ending, but if you paid attention, the clues were there. We told you not to name your dog Khaleesi.”

House of the Dragon, the first of several planned Game of Thrones spin-offs, aired its first season finale on Sunday (23 October). Game of Thrones is available to watch on NOW.

