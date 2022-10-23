Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Maisie Williams calls Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘biggest film disappointment of the year’

‘Game of Thrones’ actor explained why she thought Marvel film wasn’t very good

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 23 October 2022 15:29
Comments
Spider-Man- No Way Home trailer - UK version

Maisie Williams has torn into Spider-Man: No Way Home, calling it the “biggest film disappointment of the year”..

The Game of Thrones actor was asked to name a recent film that didn’t live up to its promise on an episode of her podcast, and she selected the Marvel film, which was released in December 2021.

“My biggest film disappointment was the new Spider-Man – it just wasn't my fave,” she said in a clip from Frank Film Club that is doing the rounds on TikTok.

“They had Benedict Cumberbatch come in and play Doctor Strange, and then they had the three Spider-Men together and I feel like they were just so excited to get them all on screen together that it just missed a little bit of the soul.”

She said that while she “loves” the first two Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland, Homecoming (2017) and Far from Home (2019), she found this one to be a step in the wrong direction.

Recommended

“I was so with these characters. Above it being Spider-Man, I was loving the journey of each film, but this one felt like it was lacking that a little bit. “

She said that the death of Aunt May, who was played by Marisa Tomei, didn’t pack a punch emotionally

“In that Andrew Garfield reboot [2012’sThe Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel] , I was sobbing, and like when Aunt May died, just like the pacing of it all... I was like, ‘Oh, somehow I don't really care.’ Maybe I’ve changed.”

Williams also recently shared her candid thoughts on Game of Thrones after rewatching the series.

The actor played Arya Stark in all eight seasons of the HBO show, but admitted that the quality lessened in the later years.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in