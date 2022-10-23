Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Maisie Williams has torn into Spider-Man: No Way Home, calling it the “biggest film disappointment of the year”..

The Game of Thrones actor was asked to name a recent film that didn’t live up to its promise on an episode of her podcast, and she selected the Marvel film, which was released in December 2021.

“My biggest film disappointment was the new Spider-Man – it just wasn't my fave,” she said in a clip from Frank Film Club that is doing the rounds on TikTok.

“They had Benedict Cumberbatch come in and play Doctor Strange, and then they had the three Spider-Men together and I feel like they were just so excited to get them all on screen together that it just missed a little bit of the soul.”

She said that while she “loves” the first two Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland, Homecoming (2017) and Far from Home (2019), she found this one to be a step in the wrong direction.

“I was so with these characters. Above it being Spider-Man, I was loving the journey of each film, but this one felt like it was lacking that a little bit. “

She said that the death of Aunt May, who was played by Marisa Tomei, didn’t pack a punch emotionally

“In that Andrew Garfield reboot [2012’sThe Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel] , I was sobbing, and like when Aunt May died, just like the pacing of it all... I was like, ‘Oh, somehow I don't really care.’ Maybe I’ve changed.”

Williams also recently shared her candid thoughts on Game of Thrones after rewatching the series.

The actor played Arya Stark in all eight seasons of the HBO show, but admitted that the quality lessened in the later years.