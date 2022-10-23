Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kanye West claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx stole Django Unchained story

‘They got the idea from me,’ rapper said

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 23 October 2022 11:37
Comments
Django Unchained - Trailer

Kanye West has claimed that Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx stole the idea of Django Unchained.

The rapper, who has made a number of alarming remarks in recent weeks, said he originally pitched the story to the pair in the hopes he could turn it into the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger”.

Foxx, who played the lead role in Tarantino’s Django Unchained in 2012, featured on West’s song.

West claimed to have pitched a slavery-themed story for the music video – but, in the end, the idea didn’t manifest. The video, which starred Foxx, was directed by Hype Williams.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, West, who now goes by the name Ye, said: “Actually, [Tarantino] and Jamie, they got the idea from me, because the idea for Django, I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger’. And then Tarantino turned it into a film.”

Recommended

The Independent has contacted Tarantino, who wrote and directed the film, and Foxx for comment.

West has recently found himself embroiled in controversy over a number of antisemtic remarks, and has consequently been dropped by French fashion house Balenciaga.

Tarantino, whose most recent film was 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is releasing a new film book, titled Cinema Speculation, on 25 October.

In 2019, it was reported he was working on an adaptation of a Django Unchained comic book miniseries.

Jamie Foxx in ‘Django Unchained'

(Columbia/The Weinstein Company/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Recommended

It sees Foxx’s title character safely settling his wife Broomhilda (Kerry Washington) in Chicago and taking up jobs to help fund her life.

On his travels, he meets Zorro (the same character played by Antonio Banderas) and the pair team up after Django becomes his bodyguard. It’s titled Django/Zorro.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in