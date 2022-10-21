Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Balenciaga announces end of relationship with Kanye West

Decision comes just weeks after rapper opened Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week runway show

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Friday 21 October 2022 15:13
Comments

Related: Kanye West walks with Balenciaga’s models in mud pit for Paris Fashion Week show

French fashion house Balenciaga has announced it will be cutting ties with Kanye West.

The decision was revealed by Balenciaga’s parent company Kering, which said in a statement to WWD: “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

The move comes after West, who has recently found himself embroiled in controversy over a number of antisemtic remarks, opened Balenciaga’s summer 2023 show earlier this month.

During the Paris fashion show, which saw West make his modelling debut, the rapper walked down a mud-splattered runway in a security guard-style jacket, leather trousers and a baseball cap, over which he pulled a hood. West completed the look with a branded mouthguard.

As noted by WWD, the image of West has since been removed from Balenciaga’s website.

Recommended

The move comes despite a lenghty relationship with West and Balenciaga artistic director Demna, with who the rapper collaborated with earlier this year for his Yeezy line with Gap. However, the Yeezy founder announced he would be terminating his relationship with Gap last month, with the rapper’s company citing Gap’s alleged failure to meet obligations detailed in their agreement, which included distributing Yeezy products in its stores by the second half of 2021 and creating dedicated Yeezy Gap stores.

The Independent has contacted Balenciaga and a representative for West for comment.

More follows…

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in