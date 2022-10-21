Balenciaga announces end of relationship with Kanye West
Decision comes just weeks after rapper opened Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week runway show
French fashion house Balenciaga has announced it will be cutting ties with Kanye West.
The decision was revealed by Balenciaga’s parent company Kering, which said in a statement to WWD: “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”
The move comes after West, who has recently found himself embroiled in controversy over a number of antisemtic remarks, opened Balenciaga’s summer 2023 show earlier this month.
During the Paris fashion show, which saw West make his modelling debut, the rapper walked down a mud-splattered runway in a security guard-style jacket, leather trousers and a baseball cap, over which he pulled a hood. West completed the look with a branded mouthguard.
As noted by WWD, the image of West has since been removed from Balenciaga’s website.
The move comes despite a lenghty relationship with West and Balenciaga artistic director Demna, with who the rapper collaborated with earlier this year for his Yeezy line with Gap. However, the Yeezy founder announced he would be terminating his relationship with Gap last month, with the rapper’s company citing Gap’s alleged failure to meet obligations detailed in their agreement, which included distributing Yeezy products in its stores by the second half of 2021 and creating dedicated Yeezy Gap stores.
The Independent has contacted Balenciaga and a representative for West for comment.
More follows…
