Kanye West - live: Rapper admits antisemitic comments were racist in new interview with Piers Morgan
George Floyd’s family is also considering a lawsuit against Kanye West after he spoke about how the 46-year-old man died over the weekend, according to their lawyer
Kanye West claims George Floyd’s killer didn’t really have knee on his neck
Kanye West apologised for causing “hurt and confusion” with antisemitic comments he made last week.
Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday (19 October), the host asked the rapper whether he regretted threatening to go “DEFCON 3 on Jewish people”.
West initially doubled down on his comments, replying: “No, absolutely not.” Morgan then asked if he knew the comments were racist, to which West confirmed: “Yes, that’s why I said it... I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down.”
Elsewhere, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter has sued Kanye West for $250m in the wake of his controversial comments about Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.
And now Floyd’s family has issued a cease-and-desist letter to West for the comments he made on the Drink Champs podcast, which has now been taken down.
In the lawsuit filed by Roxie Washington, the mother of Gianna Floyd, lawyers said West made “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates.”
Earlier, The Drink Champs interview was pulled from YouTube, Rolling Stone reports.
The YouTube show’s host, N.O.R.E., apologised for the contents of the interview that he said “hurt” people during a Monday morning radio show appearance. Hours later, the video had been made private on YouTube while the podcast version of the conversation was removed from both Spotify and Apple Music earlier in the day.
Late in the night on Monday, Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to tease a possible business collaboration with West after he tweeted out a meme - and then deleted -that hinted at a team-up with the rapper and Parler, the right-wing social network he is in the process of acquiring.
Kanye West says he’s sorry for ‘hurt and confusion’ caused by antisemitic comments
Rapper initially doubled down on his comments saying he ‘fought fire with fire’, writes Tom Murray.
Kanye West says he’s sorry for ‘hurt and confusion’ caused by antisemitic comments
Rapper initially doubled down on his comments saying he ‘fought fire with fire’
George Floyd’s family is right to hold Kanye West to account for his hateful comments
Rapper has made a stunning about-face since his words and actions in 2020, writes Michael Arceneaux.
George Floyd’s family is right to hold Kanye West to account
Rapper has made a stunning about-face since his words and actions in 2020
Kanye West apologises for ‘hurt’ he has caused
Kanye West has apologised for the “hurt” he has caused during his antisemitism controversy.
The rapper told Piers Morgan in an interview for TalkTV in the UK that he was “sorry” for the hurt he had caused.
“I will say I’m sorry for the people I hurt,” he tells Morgan in the interview set to air later today.
“Hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt.”
Piers Morgan interview with Kanye West set to air
Controversial rapper Kanye West has been interviewed about his antisemitism scandal by Piers Morgan in an interview set to air on the UK’s TalkTv at 3PM ET, 12pm PT.
Netanyahu declines to condemn Trump’s antisemitic comments
ICYMI: Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday refused to say whether former president Donald Trump’s threat that American Jews should be more appreciative of him “before it’s too late” was antisemitic or opine on whether the twice-impeached ex-president is an antisemite.
Mr Netanyahu – who has twice served as Israel’s prime minister – was pressed on Mr Trump’s latest antisemitic comments while promoting his memoir on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.
Asked what he made of Mr Trump’s claim that Jews in the US should be more appreciative of what he has done for Israel — an invocation of dual loyalty tropes that most observers have condemned as classic antisemitism — Mr Netanyahu invoked Mr Trump’s Jewish son-in-law and his daughter, a convert to Judaism.
“Well, you know, he has a Jewish son-in-law and his daughter converted to Judaism, his grandchildren are raised as Jews,” he said.
Andrew Feinberg has the full report below.
Netanyahu declines to condemn Trump’s antisemitic comments
The Israeli opposition leader declined to condemn Mr Trump’s statement that American Jews should be more like evangelical Christians and support him more
Trump says Kanye West was great for MAGA
ICYMI: Donald Trump called Kanye West great for MAGA before telling a TV host that he couldn’t comment on the rapper’s slight against his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, which he made during an interview with Tucker Carlson, because he hadn’t seen that portion of the conversation.
“He’s been saying some really offensive things lately about your own son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and about Jewish people. Jewish Americans writ large. Could you react to that? Because is this the guy that you knew?” said Salem News’s Larry O’Connor during a telephone call with the former president.
During that two-part Fox News interview, West sharply criticised Mr Kushner, a former senior White House adviser to his father-in-law, and insinuated that he was a person solely motivated by financial gain.
“I just think it was to make money,” he told Mr Carlson of Mr Kushner’s work facilitating the Abraham Accords, a deal that sought to normalise ties between Israel and Arab nations.
In response, Mr Trump had this to say: “Well, I haven’t really seen the statements he’s made. I did watch the Tucker Carlson interview and he was really nice to me. Beyond anybody, he was. He was great to me,” he said.
He added in showering West with compliments, while being careful to dodge any explicit acknowledgement of his recent antisemitic remarks or his slights against his son-in-law.
“And he was great, really, to MAGA, to the MAGA movement, which was very impressive. I was, you know, not surprised. I always got along with him. I liked him. I’ve always gotten along with him,” he said.
ICYMI: Critics worry Elon Musk and Kanye West owning social networks will embolden right-wing forces
ICYMI: Observers are alarmed at the increasing trend of right-leaning businessmen buying up social networks, from Kanye West buying Parler, to Peter Thiel funding Rumble, to Donald Trump’s Truth Social.
“It’s never been about free speech,” advocacy group Public Citizen said in a tweet on Monday. “It’s about power. It’s about control. It’s about evading accountability.”
Here’s what critics have said about the direction Mr Musk could take Twitter.
Observers fret Musk could turn Twitter into ‘supercharged engine of radicalisation’
Many observers worried about changes coming to social platform
Kanye West’s team hands out ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts on Skid Row
ICYMI: Kanye West’s team seemingly handed out ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts on Skid Row in Los Angeles, according to Rolling Stone magazine.
Stylist and Wets associate Ian Connor posted a video of the Sunday night event on Instagram.
“Courtesy of Kanye West” a voice can be heard saying in the short video, which is entitled “Load 1 - Skid Röw”
White House condemns Trump comments on American Jews as ‘antisemitic’ and ‘insulting’
ICYMI: The White House has slammed former president Donald Trump’s claim that American Jews should be more like evangelical Christians and appreciate him more because of his policies towards Israel.
The ex-president made the widely condemned comments on his Truth Social website over the weekend, writing: “No President has done more for Israel than I have” and claiming it was “somewhat [surprising] that “our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US”.
Asked about the twice-impeached former president’s remarks, White House Press Secretary told reporters the comments were “antisemitic” and “insulting both to jews and to our Israeli allies”.
Andrew Feinberg has the full story here.
White House condemns Trump remarks on American Jews as ‘anti-semitic’ and ‘insulting’
‘With respect to Israel, our relationship is ironclad and it’s rooted in shared values and interests. Donald Trump clearly doesn’t understand that either’
Ice Cube asks Kanye West to ‘leave my name out’ amid antisemitism row
Ice Cube has asked Kanye West to leave his name out of “all the antisemitic talk” after the fellow rapper mentioned him in a recent podcast episode.
Speaking of his antisemitic comments, West said that Ice Cube “really set me up for this”.
“[He] really influenced me to get on this antisemite vibe,” West claimed during the podcast episode, which has since been taken down.
On Tuesday (18 October), Ice Cube said he didn’t know “what Ye meant” with regard to his remarks and urged those with such questions to direct their inquiries toward the rapper.
Read more:
Ice Cube asks Kanye West to ‘leave my name out’ amid antisemitism row
‘I hate that my name was dragged into this ‘Drunk Champs’ bulls***,’ rapper says
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies