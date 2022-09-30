Jump to content

Arctic Monkeys UK and Ireland tickets: How to see the band’s 2023 tour

The Sheffield-born musicians will be joined by The Hives and The Mysterines

Megan Graye
Friday 30 September 2022 09:11
Comments
The Arctic Monkeys performing on the main stage at Glastonbury in 2013

Arctic Monkeys are back and have finally announced a UK and Ireland tour.

While the band have played several dates and festivals across Europe this summer, they have only graced a UK stage once. Headlining Reading and Leeds festival this year, the band brought their four-year hiatus away from a UK stage to a close with a set that saw, as The Independent described it, front man Alex Turner “transformed into a blue-eyed fifties crooner, hunting an ex around local pubs”.

Thankfully the festival was not a one-off return to the UK. On Friday (23 September), the band released new tour dates, which will see them visit a host of venues across the UK and Ireland.

Cities set to be visited include London, Glasgow, Dublin and the band’s hometown of Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park, with the shows taking place throughout May and June next year.

Support throughout the tour will come from fellow rock and roll bands The Hives and Liverpool newcomers The Mysterines.

The Sheffield rock band recently announced that their new album The Car will be released on 21 October and will feature 10 new songs written by Turner and made with the band’s regular producer James Ford.

According to a press release, The Car finds Arctic Monkeys “running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career”.

The band’s new single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” was released in August, marking the first time they’d put out music in four years.

How to get Arctic Monkeys tickets for 2023

General sale tickets will go on sale on Friday 30 September at 9am from SeeTickets.

Note that sales are limited to four tickets per person so, if you’re the friend who plans everything for the group, make sure you’ve got someone else on hand to grab any extra tickets you need.

For the Dublin show at Marlay Park on 20 June 2023, tickets are available via Ticketmaster. But like the other shows, tickets go on sale on Friday 30 October at 9am.

Where to see Arctic Monkeys in 2023

