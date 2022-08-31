For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rock band Arctic Monkeys have just announced the upcoming release of their brand-new album The Car. Landing on 21 October, it follows hot on the heels of the Sheffield-born group’s fresh singleThere’d Better be a Mirrorball, which was first debuted at Reading and Leeds festival and is currently receiving rave reviews.

Announcing the album news on social media only a few days ago, fans were quick to post their shared excitement. With this autumn also bringing a new album from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s Renaissance dropping as part of a three-act project, the coming months are already full of music anticipation.

There’d Better be a Mirrorball is Arctic Monkeys’ first single since 2018, and that was the last time the band released an album too. Making their eagerly awaited seventh album The Car even more exciting. Plus, with Y2K nostalgia still reigning supreme, the noughties-founded group takes us happily back to the early 2000s music scene too.

The full album track list spans across 10 songs, and they include one matching the album’s title, as well as musical numbers I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am, Sculptures of Anything Goes, Jet Skis on the Moat, Body Paint, Big Ideas, Hello You, Mr Schwartz, and Perfect Sense. Ready to get in the driving seat and listen to The Car? Here’s how to pre-order the album ahead of its October release and snap up some matching merch.

The Car CD: £10, Store.arcticmonkeys.com

(Arctic Monkeys)

Shop The Car album CD ahead of 21 October, whether you want to play it from inside your own set of wheels or music system. Along with the CD, you’ll find a printed wallet, collectible cover image, and a 12-page leaflet featuring all song lyrics and credits. Whether you’d like it as a musical keepsake or simply prefer CDs, this version of the album would make a brilliant Christmas gift for an Arctic Monkeys fan too.

Buy now

The Car complete bundle: £36, Store.arcticmonkeys.com

(Arctic Monkeys)

This complete bundle includes The Car 12in vinyl,CD, cassette, and the pièce de résistance – a free air freshener. The LP has five tracks on each side and follows the same running order as the CD. The artwork and colour themes tie all these separate items together, making this a unique collector’s set for Arctic Monkeys fans to tap into the dulcet tones of Alex Turner et al.

If you’ve got a record player, you can also snap up The Car LP (£21, Store.arcticmonkeys.com) and deluxe LP (£25, Store.arcticmonkeys.com). Speaking of classic old-school listening, there’s a separate The Car cassette (£9, Store.arcticmonkeys.com) option too.

Buy now

The Car digital download: £8.99, Store.arcticmonkeys.com

(Arctic Monkeys)

Access a digital version of The Car by pre-ordering this download copy. It’s a little bit cheaper than buying the CD, and you’ll have the album to hand at all times. Plus, if you’re pushed for physical storage space, purchasing a digital download is the best, streamlined way of topping up your music collection.

Buy now

The Car black t-shirt: £30, Store.arcticmonkeys.com

(Arctic Monkeys)

Add some Arctic Monkeys merch to your autumn wardrobe with this black t-shirt, which is also available in white (£30, Store.arcticmonkeys.com). A staple tee complete with The Car branding, you could wear it alone or layer up during the colder months over a long-sleeved top. There’s also a The Car cap (£20, Storearctic.monkeys.com) and keyring (£6, Store.arcticmonkeys.com) to discover too.

Buy now

