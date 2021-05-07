Vinyl is having a moment (again). Nearly one in five albums bought in 2020 were on record, an increase of 10 per cent from the previous year.

Streaming music may be simpler, but dedicated music fans believe nothing beats the sound quality offered by vinyl or the tactile thrill of handling a brand-new album.

To really get the most from your treasured record collection, you’ll need a decent turntable. These vary hugely in cost so it’s important to consider exactly what you need before parting with the cash.

“Selecting the right one depends on what you’re going to be doing with it and how seriously you appreciate the experience of listening to music,” says DJ Semtex, Capital Radio DJ and bestselling author of Hip Hop Raised Me.

Cheaper plug-and-play models are a good option for anyone buying their first record player, while those wanting to transfer music onto other devices will require a USB port.

If you’re nervous about damaging your vinyl, look for an automatic turntable to operate with the touch of a button rather than manually lifting and lowering the tone arm.

However, budding DJs should only consider direct drive decks to control speeds and easily stop, start and scratch records.

Bear in mind that nearly all systems require an additional external speaker, though some turntables have Bluetooth connectivity for an easy wireless solution. You’ll also need a separate amplifier (known as a phono stage or preamp), unless the player has a built-in preamp.

We used the Sonos Five speaker and a Pro-Ject Phono Box S2 where required to test the turntables below, with a range of records including ones by Aphex Twin, Radiohead and Bob Marley.

The best record player 2021

Pro-Ject debut carbon EVO Best: Overall Speeds: 33/45/78 Dimensions: 415 x 118 x 320mm Weight: 5.6kg Bluetooth: No Preamp: No A treat to look at and play, this Pro-Ject turntable is an upgraded version of the company’s award-winning Debut model and is well worth the extra cash. This one comes with height-adjustable metal feet, a heavier steel platter and best of all, a new electronic speed control to swap between 33 and 45rpm records at the touch of a button. There’s also a 78rpm belt included in the box if you fancy digging out your grandparents’ old records. The warm, detail-rich sound was easily among the best we heard while testing, though it is necessary to add a separate phono stage and speakers. Despite this, it’s very easy to set up straight from the box and is already fitted with an Ortofon cartridge, usually seen on more expensive turntables. Call us shallow but the Pro-Ject’s understated good looks seal the deal. A minimalist masterpiece with no buttons at all on show, it comes in nine colours including post-box red, yellow and blue, so you can choose one to match your decor and then sit back and admire. Buy now £ 449 , Richersounds.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} GPO attache record player Best: Briefcase record player Speeds: 33/45/78 Dimensions: 355 x 275 x 135mm Weight: 2.5kg Bluetooth: No Preamp: No It won’t appeal to serious turntable devotees, but this dinky record player in a vintage-style suitcase makes a brilliant gift for teenagers just starting to experiment with vinyl. Available in a brown, black or baby blue leatherette case, it couldn’t be easier to get started with this bargain system that plays records at 33, 45 and 78rpm. There are even two built-in 1.5W speakers so you won’t need any extra kit, though it’s simple to plug into external ones to improve the sound. It also comes with a handy USB port and stick to transfer your records to a computer and listen on other devices. Buy now £ 54.95 , Cuckooland.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Audio Technica AT-LPW50PB Best: Record player with preamp Speeds: 33/45 Dimensions: 420 x 356 x 126mm Weight: 5.56kg Bluetooth: No Preamp: Yes With nearly 60 years’ experience making phono cartridges and turntables, it’s no surprise a record player from this respected Japanese brand really delivers on sound. The sleek system is designed to get the very best out of your records, with adjustable, dynamic anti-skate control, a carbon-fibre tonearm to prevent distortion and height-adjustable feet to stop annoying vibrations. The fully manual, belt-driven record player also features a sensor-monitored motor that ensures accurate platter rotation speeds of either 33 or 45rpm. There’s a built-in selectable phono preamp too so you won’t need to splash out on even more equipment if you already have speakers. It has no USB ports or Bluetooth capability, however, so give it a miss if these are non-negotiable. Otherwise, this is a top-quality turntable at a mid-market price. Buy now £ 329 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} NAD C 558 Best: For audiophiles Speeds: 33/45 Dimensions: 435 x 340 x 125mm Weight: 5.5kg Bluetooth: No Preamp: No Keen audiophiles will be wowed by this record player’s stylish build and warm, distortion-free sound. Though NAD is more commonly known for amplifiers, the brand has teamed up with specialist turntable manufacturers Pro-Ject to build this fully manual, belt-driven player to their exact specifications. It’s a little fiddly to set up out of the box but we loved its vibration-cancelling rubber feet, chic green glass platter and hinged dust cover that actually stays where you leave it. The lack of buttons on the deck itself also gives a smart, minimalist vibe that would look good in any home, though you will still need a separate preamp and speakers. The only downside is the need to manually change speeds by moving the belt underneath the platter, although this will only really bother you if you regularly swap between albums and singles. Buy now £ 399 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Denon DP-450USB Best: 78rpm record player Speeds: 33/45/78 Dimensions: 414 x 342 x 132mm Weight: 5.8kg Bluetooth: No Preamp: No Got a precious record collection gathering dust in the loft? Give it a new lease of life with this Denon deck, which easily converts vinyl into MP3 or WAV files with just one button. Musicut software is included too, but this only works with Windows, so Mac users will need to download an alternative (Audacity is a good free option). Unlike many players we tested, this also plays 78rpm records too – a useful feature if you own any precious pre-1950s vinyl. There is lots more to love about this technically top-notch turntable that comes in glossy black or white. Its built-in phono preamp is excellent while the semi-automatic tonearm will lift off a record when it’s finished so you won’t need to watch over it. We also liked its nifty dust cover, which doubles as a display stand for the album sleeve while it’s playing. Buy now £ 449 , Hifix.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Technics SL-1500C Best: For professionals Speeds: 33/45/78 Dimensions: 453 x 372 x 169mm Weight: 9.9kg Bluetooth: No Preamp: No Superstar DJs swear by Technics’s decks, so it’s no surprise this is a solidly built turntable that’s out to impress. Easy to set up and use, it has a coreless direct drive motor, electric speed control and a built-in phono stage so it can be plugged straight into your home speakers in seconds. Available in black and a particularly elegant silver option, it features an aluminium platter and an auto-lift function to protect your prized vinyl. Best of all is the pre-fitted Ortofon cartridge, which usually sells for around £100 on its own, making the painful price tag a tiny bit easier to swallow. Buy now £ 899 , Richersounds.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} House of Marley stir it up wireless Best: Bluetooth record player Speeds: 33/45 Dimensions: 420 x 345 x 115mm Weight: 4.03kg Bluetooth: Yes Preamp: Yes Eco credentials aren’t an afterthought with this lovely looking player from House of Marley, a sustainable audio brand founded in collaboration with Bob Marley’s children. Made with solid bamboo and recycled plastic and aluminium, this is the upgraded wireless version of the brand’s original system with a built-in preamp and all-important Bluetooth capability to connect to speakers without messy wires. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack, automatic pitch control and an auto-start feature, while the USB port means it’s easy to record your music onto a computer. Our only complaint? In keeping with the brand’s sustainable ethos, the turntable comes with a soft fabric dust cover made of recycled material rather than the usual clear plastic. Admirable, but a shame if you’re hoping to show this record player off (and still keep it clean). Buy now £ 229.99 , Argos {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Crosley gig turntable and speakers Best: Vintage-style record player Speeds: 33/45 Dimensions: 381 x 152 x 432mm Weight: 5.9kg Bluetooth: Yes (receiver) Preamp: No This curved, teak-effect record player inspired by 1950s furniture is a no-brainer if style matters as much as sound. Even better is the fact this system is ready to go straight from the box, with two matching stereo speakers. The built-in Bluetooth receiver means these can also be used to play music streamed from your phone, which is a nice touch. The sound won’t be meaty enough for real vinyl buffs but it’s certainly an improvement on Crosley’s cheaper and very popular briefcase model. This fully manual, belt-driven turntable has adjustable dynamic anti-skate control, a die-cast aluminium platter with rubber mat and adjustable pitch control, making it a good all-in buy that will still turn heads. Buy now £ 179.99 , HMV {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jam vinyl Bluetooth turntable Best: Budget record player Speeds: 33/45/78 Dimensions: 381 x 317 x 118mm Weight: 2.3kg Bluetooth: Yes Preamp: No This is a great option for the vinyl-curious looking to buy their first record player. For the price, it’s surprisingly feature-heavy with three adjustable speed options, a USB port to digitize your vinyl and wireless capability to stream your records to any Bluetooth speaker. There’s also a headphone socket if you’d prefer. It’s a doddle to operate straight from the box too, thanks to the pre-set balance and tracking so you can plug it in and start playing within moments. Just remember there’s no auto-stop so you will still need to pay attention when records end to avoid damaging them. Buy now £ 79.99 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Audio Technica AT-LPW30TK Best: For the living room Speeds: 33/45 Dimensions: 420 x 340 x 117mm Weight: 5kg Bluetooth: No Preamp: Yes If you’re looking for a reliable name without blowing the budget, this Audio Technica turntable is an excellent choice. A fully manual, belt-driven deck with two speeds, it looks a lot more expensive than it is thanks to a smart teak-effect wood veneer finish with just the tonearm and speed control on show. The sound won’t let you down either, with adjustable dynamic anti-skate control, a die-cast aluminium platter and an anti-resonance MDF plinth to minimise feedback. You can cut costs further thanks to the built-in phono preamp, though true vinyl lovers may prefer to switch this off and use their own. Buy now £ 219 , AO.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Music Hall MMF 3.3 Best: For style Speeds: 33/45/78 Dimensions: 415 x 230 x 132mm Weight: 6.8kg Bluetooth: No Preamp: No This three-speed belt-driven turntable is one for those who take their listening seriously. Every detail is designed to enhance the sound including the vibration-absorbing adjustable feet, custom carbon fibre tonearm and the pre-fitted Ortofon cartridge. Despite its technical prowess, the deck is still surprisingly easy to set up, while the electronic speed control means there’s no faffing about when using the turntable either. Available in glossy piano black or a covetable walnut veneer, we particularly liked the unique dual plinth which separates the electronics and motor from the main bearing and tonearm for a smooth-as-silk sound. Remember you will need a separate phono stage and speakers to make it all work though. Buy now £ 639 , Analogue Seduction {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

FAQs record players How does a record player work? The basic principle behind record players has hardly changed since Thomas Edison first invented the phonograph. A record player works by dragging a stylus along the spiral groove in a vinyl record. As the needle of the stylus vibrates, these tiny movements are sent up the tone arm where a magnetic coil converts it into an electrical signal. This signal is run through an amplifier to increase its strength, and then sent to speaker where the electrical signal is turned back into audible soundwaves. Is vinyl better quality than digital? Sometimes. Analogue vinyl recordings, made up of physical grooves, are often said to sound better than digital recordings, which are made up of ones and zeroes. This is true in some cases. Music streamed online is sometimes compressed to conserve bandwidth, which reduces sound quality, but with faster internet speeds this is less often the case today. Is vinyl better than Spotify? Yes, but you really can't tell. When it comes to vinyl versus Spotify, the online music platform typically streams in CD quality or better. Most human ears can't tell the difference. A vinyl record can produce a "warmer" sound, but the quality of your speakers or headphones matters much more to the overall quality. But that's not why people love vinyl. Online streaming services are by far the most popular way of listening to music, but vinyl fans want an album collection they can see, touch and show off to friends. Record players are a way to reconnect with that traditional listening experience. The verdict: Record players The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO gets top marks for its fantastic sound quality and stylish looks. However, if you'd rather not use a separate preamp, you'd be better off with the Audio Technica AT-LPW50PB, while the Jam Vinyl Bluetooth is a brilliant budget choice for those hoping to just plug in and play.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust.