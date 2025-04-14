Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coachella fans watching the music festival’s lineup from home have voiced their disappointment over the live crowd’s reactions to multiple performers.

When Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee, 24, took to the Main Stage for her set, viewers immediately noticed the crowd’s lackluster response.

“Beabadoobee deserves a more energetic crowd,” one fan wrote on X.

“Watching beabadoobee live online at Coachella, do audiences even go crazy anymore holy crap,” another shared.

Viewers had a similar reaction when Mexican singer-songwriter Junior H, 23, hit the Main Stage for his set later in the evening.

“That coachella crowd is not doing junior h justice,” one viewer shared.

open image in gallery Junior H took the Main Stage at Coachella 2025 on Sunday evening ( Getty Images for Coachella )

“This junior h crowd is not lit enough for me,” someone else said.

“WHY IS NO ONE GETTING LIT AT JUNIOR H COACHELLA SET?!?!?” another fan questioned.

But Sunday wasn’t the first time during the music festival’s first weekend that the crowd’s enthusiasm was called into question.

On Friday, the crowd had a similarly dull response when legendary Queen guitarist Brian May made a surprise appearance during Benson Boone’s performance. May suffered a stroke in September 2024 that left him temporarily paralyzed in his left arm. He joined Boone, 22, onstage near the end of the young singer’s 11-song set. After Boone sat down at the piano and began to play “Bohemian Rhapsody,” 77-year-old May rose up out of the stage on a platform to play the song’s guitar solo.

But the significance of the moment appeared to be lost on festival attendees.

“I fear the crowd didn’t understand the significance of this,” one person commented on a video of the performance on TikTok.

In general, music lovers have had a mixed response to this year’s festival. Tens of thousands of fans flocked to Palm Springs, California to attend in person, spending hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars on tickets alone.

Others opted to watch the free live-stream from the comfort of their homes. But some were still disappointed by what they were seeing from the festival.

“Anytime I see a video of people at Coachella it looks BORING lol,” one person wrote on X.

“Everything about Coachella looks like literal hell. 12 hour car lines to get in. 3 hour lines to use the bathroom. Stranded in the desert all weekend. People pay money to go to this? lol,” another shared.