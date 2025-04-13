Coachella fans praise live-stream after sky high prices leave attendees complaining

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coachella fans have voiced their gratitude for the music festival’s free live-stream after learning of the off-the-charts prices for tickets and concessions.

Tickets for this year’s edition started at $649 for the first weekend but were slightly lower for the second at $599. Those General Admission passes grant attendees access to the festival grounds for all three days. These prices don’t include the cost of camping, transportation to the festival grounds, or food.

VIP tickets, meanwhile, cost upwards of $1,199.

Luckily, those who couldn’t afford the sky high prices — or didn’t want to dole out the cash — don’t have to miss out on the action.

Music lovers who opted to spare their wallets and stay home will be treated to performances by headliner Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion on Sunday night thanks to the free Coachella live-stream on YouTube. Zedd, beabadoobee, Junior H, Shaboozey, and more will also take the Main Stage.

There are two different streams; one showing the Main Stage and another focused on the Sahara stage. And fans are thrilled to not have to miss the action.

APTOPIX 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend One - Day 2 ( 2025 Invision )

“It's actually crazy that there's a completely free livestream of all coachella performances on youtube!!! they kinda ate with that one,” one fan wrote on X.

“Flipping YouTube channels > running between stages,” someone else wrote.

Fans on the ground experiencing the music festival firsthand are also sharing their experiences — both good and bad.

TikToker Ruth Viveros has been at the festival since Friday, sharing her experience on the app. She bought two cups of $17 lemonade, plus an order of nachos and tacos.

But she wasn’t pleased with the quality of the food.

“They’re not good, not good at all,” she said of the nachos. “The tortillas are like freezing cold.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Other attendees have also vocalized their disappointment in the prices and the products. And fans watching from home have taken note.

“Tbh Coachella looks and sounds like it’s not that enjoyable. Like all people do is complain about how hot it is. How tired they are and how sore their feet are. Not to mention the crowds and the prices of everything,” one person wrote on X.

“Coachella prices are INSANE!! $600 to get in, then $50 a meal. Crazy AF,” another wrote.

A third said: “The crowds at Coachella are so lameeeeeee like you got yourself into credit card debt just to stand there and record like omg might as well watch the livestream on YouTube.”