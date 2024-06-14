Bebe Rexha calls former collaborator G-Eazy a ‘stuck up ungrateful loser’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bebe Rexha has slammed her former collaborator G-Eazy, calling the rapper a “stuck up ungrateful loser.”

The pop singer, 34, posted the message on her Instagram Stories.

She shared a screenshot of a group chat in which she was asked whether she had any interest in shooting social content with G-Eazy, 35, while in New York.

The pair had a hit together with their 2015 collaboration “Me, Myself & I”, and the song remains popular online.

Over the screenshot, Rexha wrote: “@g_eazy you have my number. Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser. You’re lucky people are liking you again.

“Cause I could go in on all the s***ty things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw the answer is no. Hope you good.”

Bebe Rexha and G-Eazy ( Getty )

Rexha later took the post down from Instagram, but she soon returned to the subject. In a follow-up message on X/Twitter wrote: “Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic.

“Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing. I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said.”

Rexha also retweeted a picture of herself with G-Eazy’s former partner, Halsey, that is captioned: “Bebe Rexha and Halsey talking about how they carried G-Eazy’s career.”

This is not the first time Rexha has shared a text message on social media in order to make a point. In 2023 the Brooklyn-born singer, whose real name is Bleta Rexha, shared a screenshot of a text message from her then-boyfriend Keyan Sayfari, in which he allegedly brought up her weight gain and how her face had “changed”.

Two weeks later she confirmed they had broken up, tearing up while performing at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London.

She told fans: “I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional and you need to help me,” before launching into her song “Atmosphere”.

At another point in her set, Rexha was reportedly in tears when she read signs from fans that said: “You are enough” while singing her song “I Am”.

The musician told the crowd: “You really are trying to make a b**** cry.”