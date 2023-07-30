Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bebe Rexha has confirmed that she and boyfriend Keyan Sayfari have broken up, two weeks after she reportedly shared a screenshot of a text message from him allegedly bringing up her weight gain.

The 33-year-old “I’m Good” singer teared up while performing at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on Saturday night (29 July) as she told fans that she “just went through a break-up”.

According toThe Sun, Rexha – whose real name is Bleta Rexha – confided to the audience that she was still feeling fragile after the split from cinematographer Sayfari, who she has been dating since 2020.

“I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional and you need to help me,” she said, before launching into her song “Atmosphere”.

At another point in her set, Rexha was reportedly in tears when she read signs from fans that said: “You are enough” while singing her song “I Am”.

The musician told the crowd: “You really are trying to make a b**** cry.”

The performance and break-up comes after Rexha shared a screenshot on her Instagram Stories of a text message in which Sayfari allegedly said her face had “changed” after she “gained 35 pounds”.

The post is no longer available, but a screenshot of the Story was posted on Twitter account PopCrave.

As seen in the screenshot, Sayfari, 39, allegedly said that while he had told Rexha “how beautiful” she is, he “always said I would be honest with you and your face changing”.

Music-Concerts-Thrown Objects (2022 Invision)

The text read: “That was the conversation we were having and you asked. Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds, obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s OK?

“Come on, I gain three pounds and you call me chubbs [sic] and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me.”

The message also allegedly added that Rexha was “trying to find reasons to break up” with Sayfari. He reportedly encouraged her to seek therapy and not to “weaponise [her] anger or anxiety or any insecurity”. Sayfari has not addressed the breakup publicly.

At the end of her show, Rexha donned a bright pink catsuit with tulle “wings” cascading around her shoulders and announced she would be at London’s famous nightclub Heaven to look “for a new boyfriend”.

“I don’t know why I would look for a new boyfriend in a gay club but you know… fluid?” she joked.

Prior to sharing the text message, Rexha has spoken out about fluctuations in her weight due to polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and hit out at criticism from fans.

She tweeted last month: “I know I got fat. I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!! Human beings go through weight fluctuations, it’s life and you don’t know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc…”