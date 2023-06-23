Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bebe Rexha has called out individuals who’ve criticised her appearance as she recovers from a cellphone injury that left her with stitches.

The singer, 33, took to Twitter on Friday to address negative comments she’s received about her weight. Rexha – whose real name is Bleta Rexha – has previously revealed that she has polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which can cause weight gain.

“I know I got fat,” she tweeted. “I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!!”

The “I’m Good (Blue)” singer also explained why negative comments about her appearance can be hurtful, writing: “Human beings go through weight fluctuations, it’s life and you don’t know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc…”

She followed up her candid tweets with a message to those who have supported her after she was hit in the head by a fan’s phone during a concert last week and received three stitches.

“Also, I want to shout out all the people who have been supporting me and showing me love. Thank you,” Rexha wrote.

In May, Bebe Rexha revealed that she was diagnosed with PCOS, which affects one in 10 women of childbearing age. The condition is caused by an imbalance of hormones, which affects the ovaries. PCOS can lead to symptoms such as an irregular menstrual cycle, acne, period pain, excessive hair growth, weight gain and infertility, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I definitely struggle with my weight and I struggle with the way that I look, and it’s been tough for me. I just found out recently that I have PCOS and a lot of women have it. And a lot of women have it and don’t know,” Rexha said during an appearance on Gayle King’s SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House.

The singer noted that she’s been struggling with symptoms of weight gain amid her diagnosis, adding: “It’s tough. I think for me, I’ve been definitely struggling with my weight and I’ve been struggling with food forever.”

This isn’t the first time Rexha has addressed online trolls making negative remarks about her appearance. She previously criticised TikTok for suggesting a search term about her weight on a video of her performing, which read “bebe rexha weight” above the comments.

“Seeing that search bar is so upsetting,” she said on Twitter. “I’m not mad because it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.”

Rexha added: “I’ve always struggled with my weight. A b**** likes to eat.”

In 2021, she shared an emotional video about her body image struggles and called out fashion designers who refused to dress her for the Grammy awards because she was deemed “too big”.

On 18 June, Bebe Rexha was performing at her concert in New York when a fan allegedly threw their cellphone at her and hit her in the face. The 27-year-old man, named Nicolas Malvagna from New Jersey, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, one count of aggravated harassment, one count of attempted assault and one count of harassment.

Rexha later showed fans her injuries with two selfies, alongside the Instagram caption: “I’m good.” The photos showed the singer with a black eye and medical tape over her left eyebrow.