Bebe Rexha reveals black eye after being struck by cellphone during concert

Bebe Rexha has updated fans on her injuries after a video captured the moment she was hit in the head by a fan’s phone during a recent concert.

The 33-year-old “I’m Good (Blue)” singer was performing in New York on Sunday (18 June) when a concertgoer launched the device at her.

According to ABC7NY, a 27-year-old male has been charged with assault over the incident at The Rooftop at Pier 17.

On Instagram, Rexha, whose real name is Bleta Rexha, shared two selfies alongside the caption, “Im good [sic].”

The photos showed the singer with a black eye and medical tape over her left eyebrow.

Rexha received three stitches, her mother Bukurije Rexha told various media outlets.

In a fan-filmed video that has circulated on social media, the Brooklyn-born singer can be seen approaching the front of the stage when a phone flies out from the crowd and into her face.

She then drops to her knees as a group of crew members rush onstage to help her.

Sharing a video of the singer being attended to by medics, another concertgoer wrote: “This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a f***ing phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage.”

“Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is OK after that,” another fan wrote.

This is the latest in a string of incidents where artists have been injured by projectiles while performing.

Last year, Harry Styles fans faced criticism after the former One Direction singer was hit directly in the eye by a Skittles sweet onstage.

For the remainder of the show, Styles continued to touch or rub at his eye and was visibly squinting.

A month later, in November, the 29-year-old “As It Was” star was hit in the crotch by a water bottle thrown by a fan.

In 2018, Rexha was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards. Her most recent album, Bebe, was released earlier this year.

She is set to play four more dates on her ongoing tour, including a gig at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, Maryland, at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, and at the Hard Rock Live Orlando in Orlando, Florida.