Moment Bebe Rexha hit in face by phone thrown by fan

Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a fan’s phone during a concert in New York City on Sunday 18 June.

The singer, 33, was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 as part of her tour.

Footage shows the moment Rexha falls to the ground after being struck in the head by the phone.

Crew members are then seen rushing onstage to aid her.

“We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that?” one concert-goer said, sharing a clip on social media.