Daniel Radcliffe opens up about how he feels toward a new actor playing Harry Potter

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Daniel Radcliffe has opened up about his feelings towards another actor playing Harry Potter.

In April, Warner Bros announced that it was moving forward with plans to adapt the first-ever Harry Potter TV series based on the bestselling books by JK Rowling, who will serve as executive producer.

The “decade-long” series will be “a faithful adaptation” of the novels, with each season based on one of the seven books.

The series will also feature a new cast, including a new actor who will play the titular wizard, a role that Radcliffe played across eight movies – released between 2001 and 2011 – from the ages of 11 to 21.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Radcliffe, now 33, said that he had always anticipated other actors would play the character that made him famous.

“I think it’s like Harry Potter was always destined to become like Sherlock Holmes,” he said.

“The people that saw Basil Rathbone play Sherlock Holmes then like ‘No one could ever do this!’ They’re gonna, though. It’ll get passed on to somebody.”

The South African-born actor Basil Rathbone famously portrayed Sherlock Holmes in 14 Hollywood films made between 1939 and 1946.

Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1' (Warner Bros)

Other actors to have played Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective include Henry Cavill, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Robert Downey Jr.

Radcliffe went on to admit that he does think of the young actor who will land the coveted role, and how their lives will change.

He said: “The weird thought I have now is like, ‘Oh that’s probably like an 8 year-old kid out there somewhere whose life is going to change in a couple years.’ My brain does go there.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7-days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7-days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Rowling’s production company Brontë Film and TV, which in March reported a 74 per cent drop in profits, will work in association with HBOMax.

Warner Bros produced the original eight films based on the book series, which generated more than $7.7bn (£6.2 bn) at the worldwide box office.

Details are sparse surrounding the forthcoming series, with a release date yet to be announced.