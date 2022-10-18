Harry Styles hit in the crotch by ‘bottle’ during concert, says ‘that’s unfortunate’

Harry Styles was hit in the crotch by what appeared to be a bottle that was thrown on stage during his Chicago concert last Friday.

Footage shows the pop star taking a moment to recover from the hit, before laughing it off and saying: “That’s unfortunate”.

He then shakes off the water from his outfit and continues the show.

Styles is currently on his “Love On Tour” world tour following the release of his third album, Harry’s House.

