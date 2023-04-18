Bebe Rexha hits out at ‘upsetting’ search suggestion about her weight

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bebe Rexha has criticised TikTok for suggesting a search term about her weight on a video of her performing.

The singer, 33, shared a screenshot of the search term “bebe rexha weight” that came up above the comments on a video.

Posting it on Twitter, she wrote: “Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad because it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.”

In additional tweets, Rexha continued: “I’ve always struggled with my weight. A b**** likes to eat.”

The “Meant To Be” singer also responded to a fan who advised her to focus on her happiness and said she was “working on myself everyday”, but admitted: “Just discouraged a bit right now.”

Rexha, whose real name is Bleta Rexha, has previously spoken out about being body-shamed and her struggles with body image.

In 2021, she opened up about how weight gain impacted her confidence in a TikTok video even though she often promotes body positivity on social media.

She admitted that she was struggling to know how to “help myself anymore or how to love myself” after not feeling “good in my skin”.

Previously, she called out fashion designers who refused to dress her for the Grammys as she was deemed “too big”.

In a tweet in January 2019, Rexha said: “If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large!”

That same year, Rexha appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke about how angry it made her to see women’s bodies be criticised.

She told host Kelly Clarkson and actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key that designers often bring “things that they make in size 0 and, it’s like, I can’t even get in one leg”.

Rexha is known for encouraging her fans not to place too much importance on their weight or size during her live shows. She said: “I say it every night on my show, I say, ‘I don’t care what anybody has told you, a number doesn’t define you’.”