Elon Musk reacts to ex-wife Talulah Riley’s engagement to Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Elon Musk has congratulated his two-time ex-wife Talulah Riley after she announced that she is now engaged to Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

The actors announced that they are getting married in separate social media posts, after two years of dating. Brodie-Sangster, who starred in Love Actually when he was 13 years old, made a sweet reference to the film in his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Riley shared the happy news on her Twitter account with a photograph of her and Brodie-Sangster cuddling. She wrote: “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and I are engaged!”

Musk, who was married to and then divorced from Riley twice, first from 2010 to 2012, and then from 2013 to 2016, congratulated his ex-wife on the social media platform.

He replied to her announcement, tweeting: “Congratulations!” He also added a red heart emoji.

The pair remain “good friends”, according to Riley, who also described him as the “perfect ex-husband”.

The Westworld star explained why they got married twice in an interview with The Independent last year, and said that while it “looked strange”, the “logic made sense at the time”.

“I suppose the reason to get remarried was just because it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married. You know, it’s like a habit,” she said.

“He’s a great friend. He looks out for me. We are in a happy place now, where we’re good to each other, which is really nice. I have here utmost love for him.”

Talulah Riley (L) and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 (Getty Images)

The Tesla CEO recently rebranded Twitter, which he acquired in October 2022 for US$44bn, and is now calling the platform X.

On Sunday (23 July), he said in a post that he wanted to change Twitter’s recognisable blue bird logo, adding: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Prior to marrying Riley, Musk was married to Canadian author Justine Musk, with whom he shares six children. Their first child, Nevada Alexander, died at 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome. They still share 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin, as well as triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, who were born in 2006.

Musk also has two children with former girlfriend Grimes, a three-year-old son named X Æ A-Xii and two-year-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl. In 2021, he secretly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis.