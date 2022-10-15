Jump to content

Beck becomes second supporting artist to quit Arcade Fire tour after Win Butler sexual misconduct allegations

Beck did not cite a reason for leaving the tour

Tom Murray
Saturday 15 October 2022 01:14
Comments
<p>Beck performs with Flume onstage at Coachella in 2022 </p>

Beck performs with Flume onstage at Coachella in 2022

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Beck has dropped out of supporting Arcade Fire’s US tour just six weeks after Feist quit the European leg.

The musician did not cite any reasons for quitting his role as the band’s supporting act, unlike Feist who released a statement about the allegations facing Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler.

In an email sent to ticket buyers (via Variety), Beck was described only as “unfortunately no longer able to join Arcade Fire on their upcoming North American tour. Taking his place will be Boukman Eksperyans.”

He was due to support the band from 27 October for 18 concerts ending in Toronto on 1 December.

The Independent has contacted Beck’s representatives for comments.

Four accusers have spoken out against the musician, accusing him of sexual misconduct between 2015 and 2020.

Butler denies the allegations but has apologised “to anyone who I have hurt with my behaviour”.

Win Butler of Arcade Fire

(Getty Images for Coachella)

Leslie Feist – who performs under her surname – announced her departure from the tour on 1 September.

Feist opened for Arcade Fire’s first two concerts in Dublin, which took place 30 and 31 August (three days after the allegations broke) at the 3Arena, donating all proceeds from merch sales to Women’s Aid Dublin, an organisation dedicated to stopping domestic violence across Ireland.

“This has been incredibly difficult for me and I can only imagine how much more difficult it’s been for the people who came forward,” Feist wrote in a statement shared to Twitter.

She concluded: “I’ve always written songs to name my own subtle difficulties, aspire to my best self and claim responsibility when I need to. And I’m claiming my responsibility now and going home.”

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here

