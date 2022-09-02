Feist has announced that she will no longer support Arcade Fire on their world tour, citing sexual misconduct allegations faced by frontman Win Butler as the reason for her departure.

Four people spoke to Pitchfork, accusing Mr Butler of “inappropriate” behaviour between 2015 and 2020.

“I’m claiming my responsibility now and going home,” Feist said.

Arcade Fire has said that they “understand and respect” the decision.

Mr Butler has denied the claims and said that the relationships were consensual.

“It is deeply revisionist, and frankly just wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise,” Mr Butler said.

