Benson Boone addresses Coachella crowd’s lukewarm reaction to legendary guest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benson Boone has poked fun at the Coachella crowd for their tepid reaction to Queen legend Brian May.

During his Friday debut at the Southern California music festival, the rising 22-year-old pop star delivered an epic rendition of the rock band’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

When it came time for the song’s featured guitar solo, 77-year-old May rose up from out of the stage to perform it. In an attempt to get the crowd going, Boone announced: “Brian May, everybody!” However, he was met with a muted reaction, as it appeared that many in the crowd did not recognize May.

Boone has since made light of the situation in a TikTok video posted Sunday.

In a recreation of Friday’s events, the “Beautiful Things” singer can be seen standing in his kitchen, holding a banana as a makeshift microphone. As he mouths the lyrics to the 1975 hit, he looks forward in anticipation of what he expects to be an uproarious welcome for May.

After realizing he’s not getting the response he wanted, he lifts his hands up in frustration. He then puts a hand to his ear and signals for the crowd to cheer louder, before crossing his arms in annoyance, tossing the banana and walking away.

The video was overlayed with the text: “Me trying to get the crowd at Coachella to understand what an absolute legend Brian May is and the cultural impact he has on music and THE WORLD.”

Benson Boone (left) brought out Queen guitarist Brian May for a special performance of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ at Coachella 2025 ( Getty Images )

Several fans responded below in the comment section, with one assuring Boone that “us elderly folks appreciated it.”

“INCREDIBLE PERFORMANCE!!!” a second praised. “The crowd was just too young to know who Brian May is — they’ll know now!”

“You should have saved this for a UK crowd,” a third quipped, while another noted: “See, even Benson knew that the crowd did not act appropriately when Brian May came out. Wasted on a Coachella crowd!”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Following his flawless guitar solo, May remained on stage to perform Boone’s final song, the singer’s own 2024 breakthrough single, “Beautiful Things.”

The British music legend’s return to the stage comes months after he suffered a stroke last year. In an Instagram video posted in September 2024, May revealed the health scare, saying it had been “a little scary.”

Earlier this week, May’s wife, Anita Dobson, said her husband is “very well, back to his old self” following the stroke.

Boone will return to the desert this Friday for his second Coachella performance. The festival, which kicked off its 2025 edition over the weekend, continues for a second weekend from Friday, April 18, to Sunday, April 20.