Beverley Knight was forced to make a clarfication about her performance following false claims from Strictly viewers.

The singer was invited to appear on the BBC dancing show for its latest results episode on Sunday (15 October).

Earlier in the day, Knight told her followers she would be performing her new single “I’m on Fire”, with the London Community Gospel Choir, “for the first time live on telly”.

However, after her performance, many viewers on Twitter claimed that the “Shoulda Woulda Coulda” singer had been miming during the performance.

One viewer wrote on X/Twitter: “Beverley Knight is amazing. Why on earth is she miming on Strictly?”, with another asking: “Why is Beverley Knight miming? And badly!”

Knight was quick to point out this was not the case, writing on social media after the episode aired: “Hello everyone who was watching #Strictly tonight! In the entirety of my career, I’ve never EVER mimed a note. Not once.”

She added: “The slay is real people, note for note.”

Beverley Knight told viewers she wasn’t miming on ‘Strictly’ (X/Twitter)

In response, presenter Rylan, who used to host Strictly companion show It Takes Two, replied: “Amen,” to which Knight said: “Thank you my luv! YOU know the score!”

Knight was also supported by an audience member who revealed that Knight had performed the song live not once, but twice when the results were pre-recorded after the main show on Saturday (14 October).

Elsewhere in the results show, English cyclist and former swimmer Jody Cundy and his professional dance partner Jowita Przystal found themselves in the bottom two alongside stand-up comedian Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer.

Beverley Knight on ‘Strictly' (BBC)

All four judges voted to eliminate Cundy from the competiton, and he became the third celebrity to leave.

The remaining 12 couples – who you can read about here – will take to the dancefloor once again next Saturday (21 October) at 6.35pm, with the results show following on Sunday (22 October) at 7.15pm on BBC One.

Earlier this year, Knight won an Olivier Award in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical category, for her performance as Emmeline Pankhurst in The Old Vic’s Sylvia.