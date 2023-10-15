Strictly’s Layton Williams makes history during live show

Layton Williams made Strictly Come Dancing history during Saturday’s live show after putting on a stunning performance with his partner.

After dancing a Cha Cha Cha with his partner Nikita Kuzmin, the West End star, 29, received a standing ovation from judge Motsi Mabuse.

Layton made history on the show’s history when he was awarded the earliest score of 10 for a Cha Cha Cha, contributing to a total of 37 points overall.

After awarding the pair the score, Motsi said: “You add a whole kind of flavour to this whole competition. I could watch it day and night.”

