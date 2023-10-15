Strictly’s Angela Rippon suffers wardrobe malfunction during live show

Angela Rippon suffered a wardrobe malfunction during Strictly Come Dancing’s live show on Saturday.

The former broadcaster, who celebrated her 79th birthday this week, danced the Rumba with partner Kai Widdrington.

But after finishing their performance, Angela suffered a wardrobe mishap when her shoe became stuck in the ballroom flooring.

Kai quickly came to the rescue and managed to wiggle the heel out while host Tess Daly held onto Angela to stop her from losing balance.

It comes after Krishnan Guru-Murthy left his teenage son cringing with embarrassment during after his live performance.