Krishnan Guru-Murthy left his teenage son cringing with embarrassment during Saturday night’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Channel 4 presenter’s son, Jay, 16, begged his father not to take part in the show and refused to attend the launch episode alongside the rest of the family.

Despite his feelings, Jay finally attended the live show to watch his father dance the Paso Doble with partner Lauren Oakley.

As Krishnan, 53, received his feedback from the judges, a massive sign reading “Welcome Jay” was held up behind him.

Jay - sat next to Krishnan’s wife Lisa - was filmed immediatly cringing with embarrassment and shaking his head.