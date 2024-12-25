Blue Ivy performs with mom Beyoncé on stage at NFL halftime show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Blue Ivy Carter has made another dancing appearance alongside her mother.

On Wednesday (December 25) Beyoncé performed the halftime show at the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium, playing songs from her newest album Cowboy Carter live for the first time.

As she opened her performance with a pre-recorded segment of her singing “16 Carriages” and “Blackbird” while riding in on a horse, she then transitioned to the football field in a white bodysuit covered in crystals, cowboy boots, and a cowboy hat to sing “Ya Ya.”

At one point during the set, her 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy could be seen standing in the middle of a crowd of background dancers, also dressed in all-white, before joining them. Toward the end of the performance, Blue Ivy returns to do-si-do alongside her mother. She was seen wearing a strapless white top and white pants with a fringe running down the outside of the legs.

Many fans turned to X (formerly Twitter) to gush over the mother-daughter interaction.

“Blue Ivy is eating the girlies up! I’m always so happy to see her perform right next to Beyonce,” one person wrote on X.

Other musical guests throughout the performance included Post Malone and Shaboozey.

Blue Ivy’s performance comes shortly after she made her film debut in Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. The 12-year-old was confirmed to be a part of the movie, directed by Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins, back in April. She starred alongside her mother, Donald Glover, and Aaron Pierre in Disney’s prequel to their animated classic.

Blue Ivy, who has appeared in several of her parent’s music videos, but never a feature film, voiced the character Princess Kiara.

In a post on Instagram, Beyoncé honored her daughter’s big moment, writing: “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”

More to follow...