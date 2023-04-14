DJ Envy suggests Beyoncé is partly at fault for Chloe Bailey’s low album sales

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

DJ Envy suggested Beyoncé was partially to blame for the poor sales of Chloe Bailey’s album In Pieces.

The 24-year-old singer’s debut record, released 31 March by Beyoncé’s label, currently sits at No 119 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has sold just 10,000 units so far.

During the latest episode of The Breakfast Club radio show, the DJ – real name RaaShaun Casey – agreed with online critics who felt it was Beyoncé’s duty to promote Bailey’s album on her own social media accounts.

The “Have Mercy” singer signed to the Grammy winner’s record label, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2015.

“I do feel if you’re signed to somebody’s record label, or you are in business with somebody, right, that’s part of what you expect,” DJ Envy said.

“That’s why I’m signing to you,” he continued. “I’m signing to you because I’m hoping I’m going to get a Beyoncé verse. I’m signing to you because I’m hoping that I’m going to get some of your fans. I’m signing to you so I can get some of your knowledge, and wisdom, and your promo.”

His co-host Charlamagne Tha God and guest host, comedian Aida Rodriguez, however, didn’t completely agree.

Chloe Bailey and Beyoncé (Getty Images)

“I think Beyoncé should post because that’s her artist, but Beyoncé isn’t obligated to post,” Charlamagne countered.

“If Beyoncé’s post is gonna make y’all buy the album, great, but the reality is, if you didn’t know Chloe’s album is out, you know now, so go buy her album.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

To further his point, Charlamagne added that Beyoncé used to post about her athleisure clothing brand Ivy Park “all the time and y’all didn’t buy that”.

“I think the people who are saying that Beyoncé should post... I would like for them to show proof that they brought the album,” Rodriguez said. “Are you in that 10,000?”

The Independent has contacted both Beyoncé and Bailey’s representatives for comment.

Bailey, who’s currently on tour in support of the album, addressed its low commercial performance during her opening night concert in Chicago.

“Make sure y’all are supporting the motherf***in’ album,” she can be heard telling the crowd in footage captured at the event.

“F*** what the f*** everybody gotta f***ing say, they can kiss my Black ass. Because I know you guys love me and this is all I need,” she said.

“Thank you for loving me, thank you for being here, thank you for your energy.”

In February, Bailey was met with fan backlash when she revealed that one of her album’s singles was in collaboration with controversial singer Chris Brown.