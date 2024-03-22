Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Representatives for the Guggenheim museum have said that Beyoncé did not seek permission before projecting adverts for her forthcoming album, Cowboy Carter, on to its building.

The Texan-born star is preparing to release her latest record, the country-themed sequel to her critically acclaimed disco and house-influenced 2022 album, Renaissance, next week.

On Wednesday (20 March), promotional visuals for the project were spotted on museums around New York City, including the Guggenheim, the Museum of Art and Design, the Whitney, and the New Museum.

They featured the phrases, “This ain’t a country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album,” as well as the album’s title and release date of 29 March. The album statement was made in response to Beyoncé saying she did not feel “welcomed” by the country music scene, in an Instagram post last week.

The Guggenheim said it “was not informed about and did not authorise this activation” in a statement to ARTNews.

“However, we invite the public – including Beyoncé and her devoted fans – to visit the museum [on] 16-20 May when we present projections by artist Jenny Holzer on the facade of our iconic building to celebrate the opening of her major exhibition,” a spokesperson said.

However, it also appeared to celebrate the “16 Carriages” singer’s forthcoming release with a post to its official Instagram account, sharing an image of Franz Marc’s 1910 painting Three Horses Drinking with the caption, “This ain’t Texas,” quoting the first lyric from Beyoncé’s single “Texas Hold ‘Em”.

The Independent has contacted Beyoncé’s representatives for comment.

The museum projections appeared after another New York landmark, the Empire State Building, shared its enthusiasm for Cowboy Carter’s impending release by photoshopping a cowboy hat onto the top of the skyscraper.

In her Instagram post last week, Beyoncé hit back at critics of her decision to release a country-influenced album, commenting that “the criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me”.

Acknowledging her gratitude for the success of lead single “Texas Hold ‘Em”, which made her the first ever Black woman to achieve a No 1 song on the Hot Country Songs chart, Beyoncé said she hoped that, “years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant”.

“This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t,” she said.

“But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

She continued: “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.

“I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound.”

Beyoncé said she views the record as a continuation of 2022’s Renaissance and hoped it would be a rewarding experience for fans.

“This ain’t a country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album. This is act ii Cowboy Carter and I am proud to share it with y’all!” she concluded.