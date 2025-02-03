Beyoncé confirms Cowboy Carter tour locations after Grammys triumph

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beyoncé has confirmed the locations for her forthcoming Cowboy Carter tour.

The music superstar, 43, announced a tie-in tour for her most recent album in a pair of posts on her Instagram account on Sunday (2 February).

One image featured a neon sign showing the album’s name, while a second post included a new portrait of the singer with bleached hair and eyebrows, captioned simply “Cowboy Carter Tour 2025”.

In a third post, shared hours after the singer made history as the first Black female artist to win Best Country Album at the Grammys, Beyoncé revealed the Cowboy Carter tour will include US, European and UK dates.

The poster, titled “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour,” featured a number of sepia images of the singer playing the banjo and wearing cowboy boots. The image was captioned: “SHE COMING”.

Beyoncé will take her Cowboy Carter show to Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Washington D.C and Las Vegas. The singer’s only non-US shows confirmed so far are in London and Paris.

She has not yet announced which dates in 2025 she will play each city.

open image in gallery Beyoncé has confirmed locations for her ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour ( Getty Images )

Beyoncé’s announcement comes after the Grammy awards, where Cowboy Carter was crowned Album of the Year.

The accolade marked the singer’s first win in the coveted category, after being nominated for I Am… Sasha Fierce, her 2013 self-titled album, Lemonade and Renaissance.

Beyoncé, the most-awarded artist in Grammys history with 35 awards, was also awarded Best Country Album and the Country/duo Group Performance award for “II Most Wanted”, featuring Miley Cyrus.

Collecting the album of the year award at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the artist said: “I just feel very full and very honoured.

“It’s been many, many years and I want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work,” she said.

“I want to dedicate this to Ms (Linda) Martell, and I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors. God bless y’all. Thank you so much.”

US singer Martell, a groundbreaking country performer who became the first Black woman to play at the historic Grand Ole Opry venue, features on Cowboy Carter tracks “Spaghettii” and “The Linda Martell Show”.

Beyoncé, who was joined on stage by her daughter Blue Ivy, also praised the firefighters for “keeping us safe” during the Los Angeles wildfires.

open image in gallery The singer won the Grammy for album of the year for ‘Cowboy Carter’ ( AP )

The singer-songwriter had previously suggested to her fans that she would make a major announcement on 14 January, but ended up delaying her news in response to the devastating wildfires.

“I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

Beyoncé’s BeyGood Foundation also pledged $2.5 million (£2 million) to help families whose homes have been destroyed in the fires.