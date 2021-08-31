Jay-Z has shared the biggest reasons he loves working with wife Beyoncé is because she is “super detail oriented”, hard working and “very inspiring”.

During the 18th anniversary of the 40/40 Club in New York City over the weekend, the 51-year-old rapper, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, told Entertainment Tonight that Beyoncé is “super detail-oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work.”

“She’s an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring,” he said.

The couple first met in 2000 but did not begin dating until 2001. They got married secretly on 4 April 2008 and were spotted picking up a marriage license in New York at the time.

The two musicians have been collaborating with each other for almost two decades after they released their first track together in 2002 called “’03 Bonnie & Clyde.”

The couple surprise-released a joint album called Everything is Love on streaming service Tidal in 2018.

The announcement came as they played their second night at the London Stadium as part of their OTR II tour.

They featured in a Tiffany & Co Campaign recently called “About Love”, where the “Halo” singer is seen wearing a figure-hugging black dress with long, sheer opera gloves and a yellow diamond.

Jay-Z and Beyonce star in the “About Love” campaign (Tiffany & Co)

The yellow diamond has been worn by just three others, including socialite Mary Whitehouse in 1957, Audrey Hepburn in 1961 while promoting her film Breakfast At Tiffany’s and Lady Gaga who was seen wearing it for the world premiere of A Star is Born at the Venice Film Festival in 2018.