If there’s one celebrity couple that does not shy away from an opportunity to work together, it’s Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Over the years, the pair have graced us with the iconic “03 Bonnie & Clyde”, “Crazy In Love” and even a joint album, “Everything is Love”.

Now, they are adding another project to their collective resume, this time in the form of a Tiffany & Co campaign.

The project, named “About Love”, is set to launch globally on 2 September, with Beyonce and Jay-Z chosen as the “epitome of a modern love story”, according to the brand.

At the centre of the campaign is the jeweller’s signature Tiffany Diamond, worn by Beyonce. Discovered in 1878 in South Africa, it is one of the largest yellow diamonds in the world and weighs in at 128.54 carats.

In a still from the campaign, the “Halo” singer wears a figure-hugging black dress with long, sheer opera gloves. Her hair is swept back in an updo, drawing all focus to the jewel around her neck.

Looking dapper in a black and white tuxedo, Jay-Z wears a pair of cufflinks that have been constructed from Tiffany’s “Bird on a Rock” brooch, created by esteemed French designer Jean Schlumberger in 1956.

The campaign also features a short film shot by Jay-Z that sees Beyonce cover “Moon River”, a classic song from Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values,” Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications at the jeweller said.

While Beyonce and Jay-Z are one of Hollywood’s most private couples, both of them have been candid about their relationship through their music.

They first solidified their relationship in the music video for “03 Bonnie and Clyde” in 2003, in which they appeared as boyfriend and girlfriend.

The pair married in 2008 and have since had three children; Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4.

In Jay-Z’s album, “4:44”, he alluded to cheating on Beyonce, and she also sang about infidelity on her 2016 record “Lemonade”.

Jay-Z later opened up about his infidelity in an interview with The New York Times Style magazine, telling the publication that music had acted as therapy for them both.