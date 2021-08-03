Jennifer Lopez’s pink diamond engagement ring from Ben Affleck is reportedly worth nearly $12m

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made their rekindled relationship official, with the pair publicly displaying their feelings for one another on a number of occasions.

The couple has also invested fans with a number of throwbacks, from the re-emergence of a watch gifted to Affleck by Lopez during the pair’s early 2000’s relationship to a framed photo taken of the celebrity couple shortly after they announced their engagement.

However, one sentimental item that has not yet resurfaced is the 6.1-carat pink Harry Winston engagement ring Affleck used to propose to Lopez in November 2002, which the Batman star reportedly purchased for $1.2m, but which is now reportedly worth nearly $12m.

According to PopSugar, the estimated 1,069 per cent sale increase in the ring’s value comes from London-based H&T Pawnbrokers, with the experts referencing the increase in the popularity of pink diamonds over the past 10 years as a reason for the spike.

However, not all diamond experts are in agreement with the valuation, as Sally Ryder, the founder of Ryder Diamonds and Diamond Marketplace, previously told CNN that the “fancy intense” pink diamond would likely cost $6m today, while Benjamin Khordipour, the head gemologist and antique jewelry specialist at Estate Diamond Jewelry in New York City told CNBC in 2019 that the ring was worth even less, with an estimated value of about $2.7m.

Engagement ring specialist Zack Stone of Steven Stone, who spoke to CheatSheet, gave a similar estimate of $2.76m in 2021.

While the exact value of the ring is unknown, Lopez previously described it as the “most magnificent thing I’ve ever seen” during an interview with Diane Sawyer, during which she also revealed that Affleck had chosen the engagement ring because he wanted her to “have something that nobody else would have”.

As for the whereabouts of the ring now, Lopez’s former publicist previously told Access Daily that the 52-year-old still has the trinket from her and Affleck’s former engagement, telling the outlet: “As far as I know, Jen has never returned the ring. So if things move forward with these two, gosh she’s already got the most beautiful ring I’ve seen. It’s absolutely stunning.”

However, according to People, the ring was reaquired by Harry Winston in 2005, at which point the price was available upon request.

In addition to the pink Harry Winston ring, Lopez has also received four other engagement rings, including a 8.5 carat blue diamond Harry Winston ring from Marc Anthony and an emerald cut ring estimated to be 10 to 15 carats from Alex Rodriguez.

The Independent has contacted Harry Winston for comment.