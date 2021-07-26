Jennifer Lopez wears ‘Ben’ necklace amid reunion with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing a necklace spelling out the word “Ben”, in an apparent nod to her recently rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

Photos published by People on Monday show the actor and singer wearing the necklace along with a white sundress in Monaco.

The article of jewellery is made up of three separate letter pendants forming Affleck’s first name.

Monday’s photos came just a couple of days after Lopez shared a photo of herself with Affleck on Instagram.

She included the shot at the end of a series of photos marking her 52nd birthday. The pair are pictured kissing, Affleck’s arms wrapped around Lopez’s shoulders in a tight embrace.

Lopez and Affleck’s original romance dates back to 2002. The couple got engaged in November of that year, the same month Affleck appeared in the famous video for Lopez’s hit song “Jenny From the Block”.

They announced in January 2004 that they had called off their engagement. Rumours that the pair had reunited surfaced in May this year – a development apparently confirmed by Lopez’s recent Instagram post.

Photos of the couple together on various outings have prompted some fans to draw comparisons between the new images and specific frames from the “Jenny From the Block” video.