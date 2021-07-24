Jennifer Lopez has delighted fans with a photo showing her kissing Ben Affleck aboard a boat.

The singer, who is currently celebrating her 52nd birthday, posted the photo as part of an Instagram album on Saturday, alongside other shots of herself posing in a red and gold bikini and a colourful caftan.

In the photo, Affleck, dressed in a blue button down shirt, can be seen embracing Lopez, with the photo marking the first time the On The Floor singer has posted about the rekindled relationship on her Instagram.

“5 2 … what it do …,” Lopez captioned the photo album.

The 52-year-old also shared a video seemingly taken by her new beau aboard the yacht, in which she can be seen posing, twirling and laughing while declaring: “52!” to which the person filming responds: “Yes, give it to ‘em,” before cheering.

The photos have prompted an outpouring of happiness from Lopez’s followers, who have shared birthday messages while expressing their support for the relationship.

“I’m soo happy for you both. My heart can’t take it. #Bennifer is real,” one person commented.

Another said: “Bennifer is back in full force!!”

“The last picture is my favourite! Yesss, so happy for you both!” someone else added.

While this is the first time that Lopez and Affleck have made it Instagram-official on their own accounts, the couple was previously spotted embracing each other on the app in a photo posted by Lopez’s friend Leah Remini earlier this week.

The confirmation of the relationship also comes after a video showing the pair kissing, hugging and laughing at dinner circulated on social media last month.

The couple, who previously dated from 2002 to 2004, reportedly rekindled their romance earlier this year, after Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.