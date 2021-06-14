Fans are going wild for a video showing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissing: ‘Giving us what we need’

New video confirming Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled relationship has prompted an outpouring of happiness from fans.

On Monday, a video was taken of the pair reportedly at dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, where Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, could be seen kissing before the actor hugged the singer while she smiled and laughed.

As Lopez held on to the Batman star’s arm while he cuddled into her neck, her son Max came over to show his mother something on his phone.

The clip, which was shared on Twitter, where it has already been viewed more than 52,000 times, concluded with Affleck also turning to look at what was being shown on the phone.

“Probably the most compelling 13 seconds of film shot this year,” the clip was captioned on Twitter by Andrew Gruttadaro.

In response to the public display of affection, people have expressed their joy over the clear indication that the couple, who first dated from 2002 to 2004, are back together.

“Nothing brings America back together like a good Bennifer make out sesh,” one person tweeted in response to the video.

Another said: “They’re giving us what we need.”

“I am so annoyed that I love this but I love this,” someone else amusingly wrote.

The video also prompted a range of comments from those nostalgic about the return of the early 2000s couple, with another person tweeting: “Aww 2002 is BACK!”

Lopez and Affleck have reportedly begun dating again after the Hustlers star separated from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez earlier this year.