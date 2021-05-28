Diddy has shared a throwback photo from his relationship with Jennifer Lopez amid reports that she has begun dating another one of her exes, Ben Affleck.

On Thursday, the media mogul, 51, posted a photo of himself and Lopez, 51, holding hands as they appear to go for a stroll.

In the picture, the popstar can be seen wearing a pair of light wash jeans, a white turtleneck, gold heels and oversized sunglasses, while Diddy is wearing a gray Sean John sweat outfit.

The rapper captioned the photo, posted on “Throwback Thursday: “TBT”.

In the comments, many of Diddy’s fans have expressed their amusement over his decision to get involved in the drama that has stemmed from Lopez apparently rekindling her relationship with Affleck after recently ending her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

“I’m here for a rekindle,” one person commented, while another said: “Oh this is messy.”

The post also prompted a response from fellow rapper Timbaland, who commented a series of side-eye emojis.

On Twitter, the music producer’s post was also widely appreciated, with one person claiming that it feels like the early 2000s all over again.

“This Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Diddy news cycle is just the entertainment I need! It’s giving 2002 and I LOVE IT,” they wrote.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean John Combs, dated Lopez from 1999 to 2001, with the couple announcing their breakup on Valentine’s Day of that year. However, it was during their time together that the Hustlers star wore her iconic Versace dress to the Grammy awards.

(Getty Images)

While the couple does not appear to have actually given their relationship a second try, recent photographs imply that Lopez is trying again with ex-fiancé Affleck, who she dated from 2002 to 2004.

Rodriguez and Lopez, who were together for four years, announced they had ended their engagement in April, with the couple revealing in a joint statement that they realised “we are better as friends”.