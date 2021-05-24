Alex Rodriguez says he is entering ‘new beginning’ in life in post following separation from Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez has claimed “new beginnings” are coming into his life after he and ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez announced their separation last month.

On Sunday, the former baseball star shared the message on his Instagram Stories, where he also told his more than 4m followers that “new energy is emerging”.

“I am about to step into a new beginning in my life,” the 45-year-old wrote, according to a screenshot captured by Today. “Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life.

“New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”

Rodriguez’s ambiguous message regarding his future comes after Lopez was photographed spending time with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck in Miami over the weekend.

The photos come amid reports that the former couple has started dating again, after previously dating from 2002 to 2004.

In regards to Rodriguez’s feelings about the end of his four-year relationship, which the couple confirmed in April, this is not the first time he has used his Instagram to seemingly share his feelings about the split.

Earlier this month, the former MLB player shared a photo of himself and his two daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, sitting around the dinner table, which had been set for three additional places.

The post, which was captioned: “Din din with my girls!” prompted speculation that the father-of-two had left the empty place settings for Lopez and her two children.

The couple revealed their decision to part ways in a joint statement shared in April, which read: “We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Rodriguez also kept his comments minimal when asked by reporters about his feelings regarding Lopez taking a vacation with Affleck earlier this month, with Page Six reporting that the athlete’s only response was: “Go Yankees.”

While it is not currently clear what new beginnings Rodriguez is referring to, it could be a reference to the new makeup line he has launched for men.