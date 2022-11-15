Beyoncé ties with Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in Grammy history
Queen Bey made history as the first woman of colour to earn four album nods as a lead artist, and she has now surpassed Frank Sinatra with the most Record of the Year nominations
Beyoncé has made history with her recently added 2023 Grammy nominations, tying with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, for most Grammy-nominated artist to date.
Jay-Z previously held the record with a total of 83 nominations.
However, on Tuesday (15 November), the Recording Academy announced the 65th Grammy nominations, bestowing to him another five, bringing his total up to 88.
Before the nominations were announced, Beyoncé trailed behind with 79 nominations. She now sits at 88 with her recent nine nods.
See the full list of nominees here.
The Renaissance singer is competing against Adele in three of the biggest categories this year: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Harry Styles are also nominated in each of those categories, while ABBA, Mary J Blige, Brandi Carlile and Steve Lacy have each been nominated in two of those three categories.
Beyoncé has surpassed Frank Sinatra to become the artist with the most Record of the Year nominations. Priorly, the two had been tied with seven nods.
She has made history as the first woman of colour to earn four Album of the Year nods as the lead artist. Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and HER were originally tied with her at three nominations each.
You can read The Independent’s four-star review of Beyoncé’s Renaissance here.
The winners of the 65th Grammy Awards will be announced on 5 February 2023 during the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
US audiences can tune in on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies