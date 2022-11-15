Beyoncé ties with Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in Grammy history

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Beyoncé has made history with her recently added 2023 Grammy nominations, tying with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, for most Grammy-nominated artist to date.

Jay-Z previously held the record with a total of 83 nominations.

However, on Tuesday (15 November), the Recording Academy announced the 65th Grammy nominations, bestowing to him another five, bringing his total up to 88.

Before the nominations were announced, Beyoncé trailed behind with 79 nominations. She now sits at 88 with her recent nine nods.

See the full list of nominees here.

The Renaissance singer is competing against Adele in three of the biggest categories this year: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Harry Styles are also nominated in each of those categories, while ABBA, Mary J Blige, Brandi Carlile and Steve Lacy have each been nominated in two of those three categories.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé (Getty Images for NARAS)

Beyoncé has surpassed Frank Sinatra to become the artist with the most Record of the Year nominations. Priorly, the two had been tied with seven nods.

She has made history as the first woman of colour to earn four Album of the Year nods as the lead artist. Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and HER were originally tied with her at three nominations each.

You can read The Independent’s four-star review of Beyoncé’s Renaissance here.

The winners of the 65th Grammy Awards will be announced on 5 February 2023 during the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

US audiences can tune in on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.