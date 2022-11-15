Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The lengthy list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys have officially been unveiled.

On Tuesday (15 November), the Recording Academy announced the artists who have been nominated in each category, with Adele and Beyoncé battling it out for the top award, Album of the Year.

Winners will be announced on 5 February during the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. US audiences can tune in on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

You can see the full list of nominations below...

Album of the Year

30 by Adele

Un Verano Sin Tee by Bad Bunny

Renaissance by Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J Blige

In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres by Coldplay

Mr Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar

Special by Lizzo

Harry’s House by Harry Styles

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA

“Easy on Me” – Adele

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J Blige

“You and Me on the Rock” – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman”– Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“abcdefu” – Gayle

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) – Taylor Swift ”

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“Easy on Me” – Adele

“God Did” – DJ Khaled

“The Heart Part” – Kendrick Lamar

“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny

“Woman” – Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA

“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe” – Coldplay and BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone and Doja Cat

“Unholy” – Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best New Artist

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Best Alternative Music Album

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Best Rock Performance

Best Rock Song

Best Rock Album

Best Metal Performance

Best R&B Performance

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Best Progressive R&B Album

Best R&B Album

Best Rap Album

Best Rap Performance

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Best Rap Song

Best Country Solo Performance

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Best Country Song

Best Country Album

Best New Age Album

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Best Gospel Album

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Best Roots Gospel Album

Best Latin Jazz Album

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Best American Roots Performance

Best American Roots Song

Best Americana Album

Best Bluegrass Album

Best Traditional Blues Album

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Best Folk Album

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Best Reggae Album

Best Global Music Album

Best New Age Album

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Best American Roots Performance

Best American Roots Song

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Best Remixed Recording

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Best Children’s Music Album

Best Spoken Word Album

Best Comedy Album

Best Musical Theatre Album

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Producer of the Year, Classical

Best Orchestral Performance

Best Opera Recording

Best Choral Performance

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Best Classical Compendium

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Best Instrumental Composition

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Best Recording Package

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Best Album Notes

Best Historical Album

Best Music Video

Best Music Film