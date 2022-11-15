Grammy nominations 2023: See the full list
Nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards have been announced
The lengthy list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys have officially been unveiled.
On Tuesday (15 November), the Recording Academy announced the artists who have been nominated in each category, with Adele and Beyoncé battling it out for the top award, Album of the Year.
Winners will be announced on 5 February during the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. US audiences can tune in on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
You can see the full list of nominations below...
Album of the Year
30 by Adele
Un Verano Sin Tee by Bad Bunny
Renaissance by Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J Blige
In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres by Coldplay
Mr Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
Special by Lizzo
Harry’s House by Harry Styles
Record of the Year
“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA
“Easy on Me” – Adele
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J Blige
“You and Me on the Rock” – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
“Woman”– Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
Song of the Year
“abcdefu” – Gayle
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) – Taylor Swift ”
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
“Easy on Me” – Adele
“God Did” – DJ Khaled
“The Heart Part” – Kendrick Lamar
“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Easy On Me” – Adele
“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny
“Woman” – Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA
“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
“My Universe” – Coldplay and BTS
“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone and Doja Cat
“Unholy” – Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Pop Vocal Album
Best New Artist
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Best Alternative Music Album
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Best Rock Performance
Best Rock Song
Best Rock Album
Best Metal Performance
Best R&B Performance
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Best Progressive R&B Album
Best R&B Album
Best Rap Album
Best Rap Performance
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Best Rap Song
Best Country Solo Performance
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Best Country Song
Best Country Album
Best New Age Album
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Best Gospel Album
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Best Roots Gospel Album
Best Latin Jazz Album
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
Best American Roots Performance
Best American Roots Song
Best Americana Album
Best Bluegrass Album
Best Traditional Blues Album
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Best Folk Album
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Best Reggae Album
Best Global Music Album
Best New Age Album
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Best American Roots Performance
Best American Roots Song
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Best Remixed Recording
Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Best Children’s Music Album
Best Spoken Word Album
Best Comedy Album
Best Musical Theatre Album
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Producer of the Year, Classical
Best Orchestral Performance
Best Opera Recording
Best Choral Performance
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Best Classical Compendium
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Best Instrumental Composition
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Best Recording Package
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Best Album Notes
Best Historical Album
Best Music Video
Best Music Film
