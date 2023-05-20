Beyoncé releases surprise ‘America Has a Problem’ remix featuring Kendrick Lamar

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beyoncé has teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for a surprise remix of her song “America Has a Problem”.

The singer, who is currently performing in the UK as part of her Renaissance world tour, released the track on Friday (19 May) night.

The song, the original version of which featured on the Renaissance album, opens with Lamar’s rapping.

The musician raps about being an “honorary Beyhive” member (a member of Beyoncé’s fan base), as well as the use of artificial intelligence in music.

“Even AI gotta practice clonin’ Kendrick,” he raps. “The double entendre, the encore remnants.”

The pair last worked together on the song “Freedom” from Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade.

Earlier this week, Beyoncé played her first UK show in Cardiff for the Renaissance World Tour, days after the concert series kicked off in Sweden. It marks her first world tour in seven years.

Throughout the show, the 41-year-old wears costumes from high-end designers including Alexander McQueen, Loewe and Mugler.

Beyoncé is currently performing on her Renaissance world tour (AFP via Getty Images)

She will perform in Edinburgh on Saturday (20 May) and Sunderland on Tuesday (23 May), before beginning a five-show residency at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on Monday 29 May.

In her four-star review of the Cardiff show, The Independent’s Nicole Vassell said that Beyoncé proved she is “as sizzling as ever”, and “no longer has to go above and beyond to prove it” on stage.

“The show ends as the album does, with the Donna Summer-infused tonic ‘Summer Renaissance’,” she writes. “Suspended by ropes, Beyoncé literally rides her disco horse into the distance, leaving in her wake the thousands left marvelling at her musical and visual voyage they’ve been a part of.

“It’s hardly a surprise; on ‘Alien Superstar’, Beyoncé already reminded us that she’s one of one, and number one. After tonight, who are we to tell her any different?”

